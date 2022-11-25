The eighth symphony by Valentin Silvestrov was performed in Warsaw last Friday, its Polish premiere. Andrey Boreyko conducted the national symphony orchestra of Katowice. He writes: Because I truly believe ( since 33 years already) the music of this composer 100% deserves to be known and performed ( recorded) much more often – let me share with you the recording from the concert from last Friday. The composer was there, and wasn’t unhappy.

6 HOURS AGO