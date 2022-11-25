Read full article on original website
Mourning for an English artist who was also a composer
The multidisciplinary artist Tom Phillips died peacefully yesterday at his studio in Peckham, South London, at the age of 85. A Royal Academician who was best known for long-running projects. of which the longest was A Humument, adapted from a Victorian novel. But he was always an active musician, working with the likes of Brian Eno, Howard Skempton and Harrison Birtwistle, and singing Brahms in spare moments. His visual works include a suite of paintings titled Ein Deutsches Requiem: After Brahms.
Covent Garden fires Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov quits
The Azeri tenor has pulled out of the opera house after it refused to employ his Putin-compromised wife, Anna Netrebko. Regretfully, Yusif Eyvazov must withdraw from performing the role of Manrico in Il trovatore on 2, 5, 8, 13, 16 June – this is due to a scheduling conflict. A replacement will be announced as soon as possible.
Just in: British Brünnhilde to make London debut, at long, long last
The Nottingham soprano Catherine Foster has sung Brünnhilde in three successive Ring cycles at Bayreuth. She is in demand as Elektra, Isolde, Senta and Turandot all over the continent. But she has never been cast in the capital of her home country. In July 2019 I wrote in the...
Berlin is playing Wagner for laughs
Herbert Fritsch’s new Flying Dutchman at the Komische Oper Berlin has them rolling in the aisles. The veteran German direcrtor has modelled his staging on Pirates of the Caribbean with Günter Papendell in the Jonny Depp role, morphing into scenes from a 1920s Berlin cabaret. Sounds like fun....
A Ukrainian symphony has its premiere
The eighth symphony by Valentin Silvestrov was performed in Warsaw last Friday, its Polish premiere. Andrey Boreyko conducted the national symphony orchestra of Katowice. He writes: Because I truly believe ( since 33 years already) the music of this composer 100% deserves to be known and performed ( recorded) much more often – let me share with you the recording from the concert from last Friday. The composer was there, and wasn’t unhappy.
Kitsch has a new master
From Jonas Kaufmann’s new Christmas album on Sony. A free Mozartkugel for anyone who manages to listen to the end.
Fidelio gets booed in Berlin
A new production of Beethoven’s opera by a rising local director David Hermann was loudly booed on Friday night. Hermann apparerently had Leonore shoot one of the prisoners, and then forgets to open the dungeons in the finale. The jailer Rocco is dressed wierdly in the orange garb of a Guantanamo detainee.
International Opera Awards Ceremony 2022 Live
Crowned ‘Opera Company of the Year’ in 2021, Teatro Real is host of the 2022 International Opera Awards ceremony. Live from Madrid, Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, streams the complete ceremony featuring an exciting array of categories including: Best Conductor, Designer, Digital Opera, Director, Equal Opportunities & Impact, Female Singer, Festival, Male Singer, New Production, Readers’ Award, Recording (Complete Opera), Recording (Solo Recital), Rediscovered Work, Rising Talent, Sustainability and World Premiere.
Ruth Leon recommends performances to knock your socks off
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart lead the cast in this glorious revival of Harold Pinter’s 1974 comic classic. One summer’s evening, two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversations turn into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.
BBC names new conductor after hushing up a quick exit
Last summer, Omer Meir Wellber slipped away after four years as chief conductor of the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester without so much as a departure statement. The BBC does not like it when key players quit. Today’s announcement of a new conductor at the BBC Phil makes no mention of...
John Neumeier denies racism in his Otello ballet
The distinguished choreographer, sacked in Copenhagen after dancers objected to his Othello, has spoken for the first time to German radio. He said many of the reports about the ballet were inaccurate or exaggerated. “The ‘Bild’ newspaper writes that the dancers have to make monkey noises and pat themselves on the head. That doesn’t exist in this choreography,” he declared.
