'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’
Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Just the mere mention of the Addams Family conjures up a familiar image in our collective minds. You know the one we're talking about. You're seeing it right now: a severe and haunting family with equally intense clothes washed in a monochrome colour palette, if you can call it that.
'Wednesday' introduces Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán to the Addams family franchise as Morticia and Gomez. A look into the characters' pasts reveals their younger versions, played by rising actors.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
In the franchise, Morticia and Wednesday had a natural macabre bond. But in Tim Burton's 'Wednesday,' Morticia deals with her daughter's deep-rooted resentment toward her and how it affects their relationship.
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
As an early 2000s action star, a notable B-list comedy actor, and even an internet meme, Brendan Fraser is a beloved icon in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the original Mummy action-adventure franchise. He had roles in well-remembered popcorn flicks like Bedazzled and the recently-defunct Batgirl film. He has also starred in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol since 2019.
The apple falls lamentably far from the tree where Florian Zeller’s “The Son” is concerned. Keeping it in the thematic family — but not the same family — as his heralded 2020 directorial debut, “The Father,” which deservedly earned an Oscar for star Anthony Hopkins, the film, like its predecessor, began life as part of a stage trilogy dealing with various manifestations of mental illness.
So now we know definitely cannibalism is not a topic for a hit movie. “Bones and All” from A24 and director Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothee Chalamet is a huge flop. It made $3.7 over a five day holiday period. There will be gnashing of teeth at MGM, which...
So hard to call. Kym should be back. But it won't be Hamza out!!. It would put the cat among the pigeons if Molly and Fleur were ranked first and second and the two men last by the judges. I reckon Kym needs to absolutely smash it or she could...
On October 5, 2017, journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey from The New York Times revealed damning allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. He was accused of sexually harassing actresses, female production assistants, temps and other employees at Miramax and The Weinstein Company. The allegations helped propel the #MeToo movement and would eventually lead to Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison. SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘She Said’s’ Carey Mulligan take advantage of the unsettled supporting actress race? In 2019, Kanto and Twohey published “She Said,” a book detailing how the story unraveled and their worldwide search for victims of the Oscar-winning movie mogul. Now,...
With the Willow series starting on Disney+ this what are you favourite films of the genre in the decade. I go for Legend (both versions) just Tim Currry's performance as Darkness. What are your choices?. Posts: 109,522. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭. 27/11/22 - 10:29 #2. Probably Conan the Barbarian....
They are often more interesting to watch, and fun to play!. Pam Ferris/Emma Thompson as Mrs Trunchbull in Matilda. Angelica Huston as the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Glenn Close as Alex Forrest / Cruella De Vil in Fatal Attraction / 101 Dalmations. Faye Dunaway as Milady / Joan...
