Bengals release depth chart before Week 12 vs. Titans

Typically little changes about the depth chart for the Cincinnati Bengals on a week-to-week basis.

Outside of injury developments, which don’t technically move the cemented depth chart, the usual names appear in the usual places.

But as the Bengals head for Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans that has changed.

For one, there’s a new punter in town holding down the starting job. And for two, the Bengals made a roster move at wideout, waiving one former contributor in favor of calling up another from the practice squad.

As such, here’s a quick glance at the depth chart before the Bengals play in Week 12.

Quarterback

Starter: Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Backup: Brandon Allen

Running back

Starter: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Evans, Trayveon Williams

Wide receiver

WR1: Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan

Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan Slot: Tyler Boyd, Trent Taylor

Tyler Boyd, Trent Taylor WR2: Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin

Note: Irwin was rewarded with an active roster spot and Michael Thomas was waived.

Tight end

Starter: Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst Backup: Mitchell Wilcox, Devin Asiasi

Offensive line

LT: Jonah Williams, D’Ante Smith

Jonah Williams, D’Ante Smith LG: Cordell Volson, Jackson Carman

Cordell Volson, Jackson Carman C: Ted Karras, Trey Hill

Ted Karras, Trey Hill RG: Alex Cappa, Max Scharping

Alex Cappa, Max Scharping RT: La’el Collins, Hakeem Adeniji

LDE: Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample

Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample 3T: B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele

B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele NT: D.J. Reader, Josh Tupou (5T)

D.J. Reader, Josh Tupou (5T) RDE: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Jeff Gunter

Linebacker

LB: Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie

Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie LB: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Clay Johnston

Cornerback

CB: Eli Apple, Tre Flowers

Eli Apple, Tre Flowers CB: Cam Taylor-Britt

Cam Taylor-Britt NCB: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis

Safety

S: Vonn Bell, Michael Thomas

Vonn Bell, Michael Thomas S: Jessie Bates, Dax Hill

Special Teams

K: Evan McPherson

P: Kevin Huber (*)

LS: Cal Adomitis

KR: Chris Evans, Trent Taylor

PR: Trent Taylor, Tyler Boyd

* This is per the “depth chart” the team released for Titans week. But the job really belongs to Drue Chrisman now.