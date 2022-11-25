ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals release depth chart before Week 12 vs. Titans

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
Typically little changes about the depth chart for the Cincinnati Bengals on a week-to-week basis.

Outside of injury developments, which don’t technically move the cemented depth chart, the usual names appear in the usual places.

But as the Bengals head for Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans that has changed.

For one, there’s a new punter in town holding down the starting job. And for two, the Bengals made a roster move at wideout, waiving one former contributor in favor of calling up another from the practice squad.

As such, here’s a quick glance at the depth chart before the Bengals play in Week 12.

Quarterback

  • Starter: Joe Burrow
  • Backup: Brandon Allen

Running back

  • Starter: Joe Mixon
  • Backups: Samaje Perine, Chris Evans, Trayveon Williams

Wide receiver

  • WR1: Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan
  • Slot: Tyler Boyd, Trent Taylor
  • WR2: Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin

Note: Irwin was rewarded with an active roster spot and Michael Thomas was waived.

Tight end

  • Starter: Hayden Hurst
  • Backup: Mitchell Wilcox, Devin Asiasi

Offensive line

  • LT: Jonah Williams, D’Ante Smith
  • LG: Cordell Volson, Jackson Carman
  • C: Ted Karras, Trey Hill
  • RG: Alex Cappa, Max Scharping
  • RT: La’el Collins, Hakeem Adeniji
  • LDE: Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample
  • 3T: B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Jay Tufele
  • NT: D.J. Reader, Josh Tupou (5T)
  • RDE: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Jeff Gunter

Linebacker

  • LB: Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie
  • LB: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Clay Johnston

Cornerback

  • CB: Eli Apple, Tre Flowers
  • CB: Cam Taylor-Britt
  • NCB: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis

Safety

  • S: Vonn Bell, Michael Thomas
  • S: Jessie Bates, Dax Hill

Special Teams

K: Evan McPherson

P: Kevin Huber (*)

LS: Cal Adomitis

KR: Chris Evans, Trent Taylor

PR: Trent Taylor, Tyler Boyd

* This is per the “depth chart” the team released for Titans week. But the job really belongs to Drue Chrisman now.

