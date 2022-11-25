ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
Va. News: School community complaints, Tribes reacquire land

Two of Virginia's indigenous tribes are working to reacquire and preserve more than a thousand acres of their ancestral lands with the help of grant money from the state. And, one of the few U.S. school systems with an ombudsman's office says community complaints were up in the most recent school year.
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans

The culture wars are being played out in America’s schools, as we’re seeing in Virginia Governor Youngkin’s administration curriculum proposal that reduces the teaching of Black and Indigenous history. Loudoun County NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas and State Senator Jennifer McClellan dig into the curriculum controversy.Nov. 27, 2022.
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more

Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
