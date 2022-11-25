Read full article on original website
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
wvtf.org
Va. News: School community complaints, Tribes reacquire land
Two of Virginia's indigenous tribes are working to reacquire and preserve more than a thousand acres of their ancestral lands with the help of grant money from the state. And, one of the few U.S. school systems with an ombudsman's office says community complaints were up in the most recent school year.
fredericksburg.today
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MSNBC
Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans
The culture wars are being played out in America’s schools, as we’re seeing in Virginia Governor Youngkin’s administration curriculum proposal that reduces the teaching of Black and Indigenous history. Loudoun County NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas and State Senator Jennifer McClellan dig into the curriculum controversy.Nov. 27, 2022.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
NBC12
The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad to host annual ‘Blessing of the animals’ event
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad invites all pet owners and animal lovers to the annual Blessing of the Animals event. The Richmond Police Mounted Unit, Richmond’s K9′s, service animals and pets will gather to be celebrated for their service and companionship. Reverend Karen...
'Crafty' Clayton wishes for 'good family' to spend time with
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
Richmond tradition proves 'it's not all about the violence'
A beloved and long-standing tradition continued in the form of a parade for the second year Saturday.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Richmond residents hope 2009 traffic study will deter developers from building new Sheetz
A city-commissioned traffic analysis from 2009 highlighted traffic concerns around Richmond, but residents in the Stratford Hills neighborhood are honing in on data involving the intersection at Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road, which they hope will convince city officials to reconsider a plan designed to bring more traffic to the community.
Inside Nova
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more
Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
WLOS.com
Gov. Youngkin responds to proposed Virginia school history standards backlash
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia's governor says his administration acknowledges "omissions and mistakes" in their proposal for changes in history standards for public schools. "We are going to continue this journey together to make sure that we have the best curriculum in America," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. These comments...
GRTC planning long-range expansion of bus rapid transit line through northern Henrico
The Greater Richmond Transit Company is planning to expand its services with a new bus rapid transit line, but it could be years before the route opens to riders. The agency also is planning a more immediate service addition: the implementation of microtransit options. GRTC officials are in the process...
WTVR-TV
Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve
RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
NBC12
Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
