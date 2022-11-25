Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Gastroparesis: Wolverhampton woman living off biscuits due to rare condition
A woman who is living off a diet of digestive biscuits is trying to raise £80,000 so she can eat a full meal again. Talia Sinnott has been diagnosed with gastroparesis, which means her stomach struggles to process food. The condition sometimes leads the 25-year-old, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton to...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
The silent epidemic of young people who go to bed - and never wake up: It's a little-known risk for those with epilepsy. So why are hundreds of lives being lost needlessly through lack of awareness?
Margaret and Kevin Corrigan were fast asleep when in the early hours of January 7, 2018, Kevin's mobile rang. It was a friend of their son, Shane, 23, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy three years before. 'She said Shane had had a seizure and was making a noise 'like a horse'.'
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl
A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
natureworldnews.com
Bats Carry Viral Disease that Infects Horses, Fatal to Humans, Possibility of Another Pandemic Discussed
Researchers are looking into a viral disease that bats can spread to horses and eventually could reach humans. Since this is fatal to humans, the potential for a new pandemic is extremely concerning. Zoonotic Spillover. Zoonotic spillover is the process by which pathogens spread from animals to people, frequently by...
Medical News Today
What do people experience at the border between life and death?
A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...
Mother shares sign every parent should know after daughter, 5, loses her eye to cancer
A woman who was overjoyed to get the all-clear from cancer was devastated when her daughter lost her eye to the disease just months later - and has now shared the tell-tale signs everyone should watch for.Bonnie Robson, five, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma - a form of eye cancer that typically affects children under the age of six - on January 10, 2022.Her diagnosis came after her mother, Lisa Shaw, 38, and father, Daryl Robson, 42, a salesman, noticed an unusual “white glow” in their daughter’s right pupil on Boxing Day in December 2021.The worried parents took Bonnie to the...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
Real Nose Grown on Woman’s Arm was Transplanted to her Face
A woman in France grew a nose on her arm to transplant after losing a large portion of her own nose during cancer treatment. A woman from Toulouse, France, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy in 2013 to treat nasal cavity cancer, during which she had to have a portion of her nose amputated. However, she couldn't develop her nose even after several attempts at reconstruction and prosthetics.
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
Comments / 0