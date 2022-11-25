Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E
All the key details as a number of Liverpool targets could take to the field as Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E encounter.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Iran shutting out Wales 2-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The red card right before stoppage time to Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gave Iran a man advantage and helped them push across the late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi and earned Iran its first points of the tournament.
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
Iran football legend Daei targeted by 'threats' after backing protests
Iranian football legend Ali Daei on Monday said he had been targeted by threats after backing ongoing protests in Iran triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini. Prominent Iranian footballer of Kurdish origin Voria Ghafouri, who has been outspoken in his support of the protests, was arrested last week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales; Qatar eliminated
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday at the World Cup in Qatar. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke the deadlock in the 98th minute and Ramin Rezaeian scored in the 101st against a 10-man Welsh squad, which lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the 86th minute.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
Sporting News
South Korea vs. Ghana live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group H match
Two teams who have each been beyond the Round of 16 at the finals on only one previous occasion apiece meet in search of their first wins of the tournament, as South Korea play Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Paulo Bento's side, who finished fourth at the 2002...
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Cameroon vs Serbia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup
How to watch a Cameroon vs Serbia live stream wherever you are in the world. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this Group G clash.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Serbia over controversial Kosovo flag
Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Serbia's football association after...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Jess Fishlock meets Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward
The music of Five, using bribery as a parent and his favourite pub - goalkeeper Danny Ward sits down to chat with Wales' record cap holder Jess Fishlock. Wales face England in their final group game on Tuesday knowing they must win to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.
Brendon McCullum: 'We'll be pushing for results. If we get outplayed, that's okay'
England coach says team will stick to positive approach for first Test series in Pakistan since 2005-06
BBC
Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon
Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...
Croatia v Canada - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F
All the key details as Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic and Croatia face Canada in a Group F encounter.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs
Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
