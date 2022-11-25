ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Iran shutting out Wales 2-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The red card right before stoppage time to Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gave Iran a man advantage and helped them push across the late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi and earned Iran its first points of the tournament.
BBC

1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions

In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
AFP

Iran football legend Daei targeted by 'threats' after backing protests

Iranian football legend Ali Daei on Monday said he had been targeted by threats after backing ongoing protests in Iran triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini. Prominent Iranian footballer of Kurdish origin Voria Ghafouri, who has been outspoken in his support of the protests, was arrested last week.
KPVI Newschannel 6

World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales; Qatar eliminated

Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday at the World Cup in Qatar. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke the deadlock in the 98th minute and Ramin Rezaeian scored in the 101st against a 10-man Welsh squad, which lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the 86th minute.
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Jess Fishlock meets Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward

The music of Five, using bribery as a parent and his favourite pub - goalkeeper Danny Ward sits down to chat with Wales' record cap holder Jess Fishlock. Wales face England in their final group game on Tuesday knowing they must win to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.
BBC

Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon

Al-Shabab militants holed up in hotel room - officials. Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab militants are holed up in a hotel room surrounded by government forces. Gunfire and explosions could still be heard more than 12 hours after the Villa Rose hotel was stormed by the jihadist group. The national...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
BBC

Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan

A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
BBC

Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...

