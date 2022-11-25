ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung brought the deals. 35+ Black Friday deals on the hottest products

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian, Sarah Kovac and Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop major savings on Samsung appliances, mobile tech and more with these Black Friday deals. Samsung/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

Update 9:15 AM EST: The best Black Friday deals are finally here at Samsung! We're working around the clock to find the best deals during this Cyber Weekend sales event. – Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed

Black Friday 2022 , the biggest shopping holiday of the year, is today, November 25 . If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade the tech in your pocket or in your home, Samsung is the place to be. From powerful appliances to feature-filled smartphones , Samsung's collection of Black Friday deals have all you need to bring your devices into the future.

Samsung Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday Samsung deals

Shop the top 10 Samsung deals available today before discounts disappear

Level up your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $120 to $215)
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $74.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $85 to $120)
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $600 to $700)
  4. Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $249.99 (Save $150)
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $249.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)
  6. Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Stainless-Steel Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior for $499 (Save $300)
  7. Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $799.99 (Save $200 to $1,100)
  8. Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection for $899 (Save $844.98)
  9. Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,359.15 (Save $239.85)
  10. Samsung 65-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV for $3,299.99 (Save $1,500)

Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Save hundreds on QLED 4K televisions

Want to stream in style with less strain on your budget? Shop Samsung's Black Friday deals for major savings on top-of-the-line TVs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQOuv_0jNFdyw300
Stream the big game or your favorite show with a new, discounted TV from Samsung available this Black Friday. Samsung/Reviewed

Best Black Friday Samsung laptop and tablet deals

Find big savings on a Galaxy Tab or Book2

Whether you need tech for work or for fun, Samsung has you covered with Black Friday laptop and tablet deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FU53V_0jNFdyw300
Give the gift of Samsung tech and snag the Galaxy Book2 Pro this Black Friday. Samsung/Reviewed

Best Black Friday Samsung phone deals

Shop big discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, more

Beat the holiday shopping rush for a new smartphone and score one for less at Samsung.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7L9V_0jNFdyw300
Samsung is bringing a whole new look to flip phones with its Galaxy Z Flip line. Samsung/Reviewed

Best Black Friday Samsung tech deals

Deep discounts available on Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung has tech deals galore ahead of Black Friday, so take advantage of them today before the best discounts expire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmPnK_0jNFdyw300
Need a new smartwatch for the holidays? Samsung has your back this Black Friday. Samsung/Reviewed

Best Black Friday Samsung appliance deals

Black Friday sales include refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuums and much more

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with Samsung deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gc31k_0jNFdyw300
This smart dishwasher is just one of many Samsung appliances on sale for Black Friday. Samsung/Reviewed

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is today, November 25! Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What Samsung deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, Black Friday 2022 will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals?

If you're shopping for a new Galaxy smartphone or tablet, these Black Friday deals were made for you. You can save up to $600 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models and up to $1,350 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone with eligible trade-in.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

When is Samsung's Black Friday sale?

Samsung has tons of Black Friday deals that are live rig. Many Samsung devices can be further discounted with Samsung's eligible trade-in program, where you can get more money slashed off new tech when they send in select items from Apple, Fitbit, Sony, Google and more. Select items with cracked screens can even be traded in for further discounts.

Shop Samsung Black Friday deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung brought the deals. 35+ Black Friday deals on the hottest products

