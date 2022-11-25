The 80+ best Black Friday deals Walmart has to offer

Walmart has a plethora of deals on TVs, vacuums, and more this Black Friday. Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 2:40 EST: Black Friday 2022 is here! We're keeping a close eye on all the new and updated deals at Walmart, and we'll update with new information on pricing and availability regularly, so check back often. —Alex Kane, Reviewed

Black Friday is a great opportunity to knock out most of your holiday shopping in one go, and you'll save a ton of money by grabbing these deals while they're hot. Walmart has just about anything you're looking for, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles.

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

There are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of. Take a look at more than 100 of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart below.

►Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

►Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

The 10 best Black Friday deals at Walmart to shop today

Walmart has a plethora of deals on tires, vacuums, and more. Reviewed / Dyson / JBL / Ninja

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, Ninja and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs and more

Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday. TCL / Reviewed

It would be wrong of us not to highlight one of our favorite Reviewed-approved 4K TVs for anyone on a budget: the TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV . According to our testers , this TV has great picture quality, a 4K resolution and HDR compatibility. This TV is already priced well, but Walmart is selling it for just $218—$40 off the $258 list price. What a deal!

►More: Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on a Google Nest, Wi-Fi routers, HP Chromebook and other great tech

Walmart has tech deals for days for Black Friday 2022. Sony/Netgear/Walmart/Reviewed

The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers here at Reviewed. Our testers favor this device for its functional design, easy control keys and bold sound. Even better: you can grab this device for $40 off right now at Walmart for all of your upcoming holiday parties.

► More: 45+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Tires deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires

Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart. Reviewed / Cooper / Goodyear

Home and vacuum deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shark, Bissell, Dyson, Roomba and more

Shop the best home and vacuum Black Friday deals at Walmart. Reviewed / Bissell / Shark

Mattress and furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

From Leesa mattresses to Better Homes & Gardens furniture

Get the best Black Friday deals on furniture at Walmart. Leesa / Reviewed

Our in-house testers at Reviewed describe the Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress as a dream to sleep on and one of the best ones tested in our labs. The mattress is made of both spring and foam, making it responsive to pressure and allowing for better airflow. Our tester also describes this mattress as having a balanced sleep surface, and right now you can grab it for up to $760.33 off.

►More: Shop the best Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Macy's and West Elm

Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

It's time to finally grab that Ninja Foodi

Get the best kitchen deals at Walmart this Black Friday. Reviewed / Ninja / Keurig

Toy deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie and more

Everything from bikes to LEGO sets are on sale for Black Friday at Walmart. Huffy/LEGO/Walmart/Reviewed

Video game deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on games like Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, and Halo

Consoles and triple-A games like Elden Ring are on sale for Black Friday 2022. Bandai Namco/Nintendo/Walmart/Reviewed

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Steep savings from Michael Kors, Revlon and more

Shop the Black Friday beauty and fashion deals at Walmart. Reviewed / Revlon / Michael Kors

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When does Walmart's Black Friday Sale End?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals , however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+ , the retailer's premium subscription service.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan , offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7 , marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16 .

What time does Walmart open on Black Friday?

You can shop deals online right now and avoid the crowds completely. But if you really want to visit a Walmart store in person, they’ll be open during their usual store hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check out our in-depth guide for more Black Friday store hours , check out our full guide.

When is the Black Friday 2022 sale?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Every year, Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the following day, with Cyber Monday following a few days later.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Walmart?

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get a new smartphone at an unmatchable price, including some of the newest phones available on the market. From iPhones to Androids to essentials-only flip phones, there are several Black Friday phone deals for you to choose from. Be on the lookout for early Black Friday sales throughout the entire week to get the best phone deals this holiday shopping season.

When does Black Friday start at Walmart?

Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart dropped even more early holiday deals on Monday, November 14 .

The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts have dropped, and Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web . This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can shop Black Friday deals across all categories. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals .

Should I shop Black Friday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Black Friday 2022 . Walmart's Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

Shop at Walmart

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 80+ best Black Friday deals Walmart has to offer