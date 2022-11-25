ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Get up to $270 off on Apple Airpods, Watches, iPads and more

By Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Kaleb A. Brown, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBPaP_0jNFdkp700
Black Friday sales on Apple AirPods, Macbooks and Watches are here. Apple / Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 8:59AM ET: We are hunting the best Apple deals for Black Friday , from laptops to Apple pens and beyond. We're updating prices and adding deals here all day long, so stay tuned! - Madison Durham, Senior Staff Writer

Black Friday is here, and there are several retailers with incredible Black Friday sales . Whether you're looking for major tech devices like the best laptop we've tested —the MacBook Air 2020 —or smaller accessories like Apple AirPods , there are many Apple deals available for you to take advantage of. If you're searching for the best Black Friday markdowns on Apple products right now, here's what we recommend.

Featured Apple Black Friday deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNMXy_0jNFdkp700
Apple AirPods are down to just $199 right now. Apple

This week, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on major sale for the first time since their release in October. You can snag the powerful headphones for just $200 —$50 off their regular price.

AirPods Pro for $200 (Save $50)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgMo7_0jNFdkp700
iPads are majorly discounted for Black Friday. Apple

If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, pick up our vote for the best upgrade —the 2021 Apple iPad —for $60 off ahead of Black Friday. The best-selling model is down to just $270 right now in Space Gray with 64GB of storage.

2021 iPad for $270

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocH5r_0jNFdkp700
These are the best Apple Watch deals during Black Friday 2022. Apple

According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) , we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $349—$50 off the original $399 price.

Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjzhn_0jNFdkp700
The 2022 Apple iPad is on sale. Apple

If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2021 64GB iPad Mini . Not only is it one of the more affordable options, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) , and has top-notch performance. Right now, you can snag this mini device for just $400—$99 off the original $499 price.

Black Friday MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtxpP_0jNFdkp700
The MacBook Air M2 looks stunning in Midnight Blue. Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez

Black Friday AirPod deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jo06h_0jNFdkp700
50 best gifts for men: Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation. Reviewed / Ryan Waniata

Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) . They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some hearing protection, noise canceling properties and great performance. Amazon is offering them at an amazing deal of just $200—$49 off the original $249 price.

Black Friday iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon , Verizon and AT&T

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2epNJs_0jNFdkp700
These are the best iPhone deals during Black Friday 2022. Apple / Reviewed

Black Friday Apple AirTag deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kK69Z_0jNFdkp700
These are the best Apple AirTag deals. Apple

Black Friday Apple Pencil deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeF3o_0jNFdkp700
Here are the best Apple Pencil deals. Apple

Black Friday Apple TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COwBX_0jNFdkp700
Apple TVs are on mega sale right now. Apple

Now is the time to grab the Reviewed-approved Apple TV 4K at a sweet deal of $80—$99 the original $179 price. According to our testers , this Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps. Plus, it's one of the more affordable Apple TVs available, especially with the current deal!

Black Friday Apple Magic Keyboard deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgOYH_0jNFdkp700
These are the best deals on Apple keyboards. Apple

Apple accessories on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143gNr_0jNFdkp700
These Apple accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday. Apple

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals .

According to History.com , Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is today . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Starting today , November 25 , Apple will be running a major Black Friday promotion where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website . If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Black Friday 2022.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get up to $270 off on Apple Airpods, Watches, iPads and more

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
EW.com

Out of thousands of Black Friday deals happening right now, these are the 6 you don't want to miss

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's that time of year again — Black Friday is underway, which means retailers are slashing prices on just about everything, from streaming subscriptions to Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming essentials. These sales offer some of the biggest discounts of the year, but the most in-demand offers can go quickly, especially when it comes to must-have tech.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
TheStreet

The 25 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $25

The old adage that you don’t need to spend a ton is going strong. And while there are plenty of deals to splurge on this Cyber Monday, we’re here to share some of the best deals that cost under $25. From a fast wall plug to recharge your...
New York Post

The best Apple iPhone deals this Cyber Monday from Amazon, more

Can you hear that? The holidays are calling. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; it’s Cyber Monday, the best day to save on whatever you’re thinking of gifting. We have a lot of suggestions for you this Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
Digital Trends

Should you buy an iPad on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

Black Friday iPad deals tend to be worth paying attention to, but how do you know if you should buy then or wait until Cyber Monday? It’s a tough decision to make which is why we’re here to help you understand what to do. Read on while we take you through everything.
CNET

Best Beats Headphones Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Weekend

Whether you need over-ear headphones for traveling or true-wireless earbuds for when you're working out, we've got you covered. During this Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, Beats is offering a number of great discounts on all your favorites, including the Beats Studio3 and Beats Fit Pro. At this point,...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

691K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy