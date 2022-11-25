Read full article on original website
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Seeks $100M at $1.5B Valuation: Report
Matrixport, a cryptocurrency lender owned by Bitmain Co-Founder, Jihan Wu, is seeking $100 million at $1.5 billion valuation despite the turmoil on the crypto market, Bloomberg has learned, citing sources close to the talks.
Binance Removes Trading Pairs with Token of FTX-backed DEX
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended support for serum (SRM) amid the fall of the FTX exchange. According to a blog announcement, Binance terminated support for serum in trading pairs SRM/USDT, SRM/BNB, and SRM/BTC.
Bybit to Launch $100 Million Fund to Support Institutional Clients
Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has just announced the creation of a $100 million fund aimed at supporting institutional clients "during a difficult time for the industry." The initiative is reportedly aimed at market makers and specialized account managers who use the platform.
Households across Britain could be paid on Tuesday evening to help take strain off the country’s energy grid as French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.National Grid’s system operator said it was considering the first ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service – which is designed to avoid blackouts.It works by asking households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times – and promises to pay them for any reductions they make.The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live.Even though wind...
Can You Book 'The White Lotus' Hotels With Credit Card Points?
The show's hotels are just as pricey as they look, but points could help you save on a booking.
