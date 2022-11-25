Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
yankodesign.com
This floating wave energy converter system can withstand extreme ocean conditions
We need all the help we can get when it comes to harnessing energy the natural way. We’ve seen the effects of nuclear, fossil, and other sources on the earth even as we continue to consume vast amounts of energy. So developing better renewable sources like wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal among others should be a priority. Wave energy is another source that has seen growth over the years and we’re seeing various improvements on devices over the years.
TechCrunch
Meet 5 startups working to harness the Earth’s heat to save the planet
Most commercial-scale geothermal installations are in geologic hotspots like Northern California and Iceland. At a smaller scale, many homeowners have drilled shallow wells or buried loops in their yards for heating and cooling. But to truly unlock geothermal’s potential around the globe, and do so profitably, we’ll need new ways to drill deep down and draw the Earth’s heat up.
homesenator.com
Are Solar Fans A Good Investment?
Renewable energy sources are assisting people in finding a viable solution to the climate crisis and environmental pollution. A solar fan is one of the most recent solar-powered gadgets to hit the market. Solar-powered fans make use of solar energy to provide cooling. Because they reduce electricity bills, many people have switched to using these fans.
ZDNet
Off-grid power: Unbeatable Cyber Monday deals on EcoFlow power stations and solar panels
Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? Then you need a power station. Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
solarindustrymag.com
300 MW La Pimienta Solar Plant Reaches Full Operations
Atlas Renewable Energy’s La Pimienta solar plant is fully operational. The plant, which is located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a 15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
Watching Your Energy Bills? Smart Meters vs Regular Meters
Some people like seeing how much energy they use, but not everyone likes smart meters.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday? There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more […]
'Cold hearts': New Airbus aircraft to be powered by hydrogen stored at -253°C
Airbus is engineering novel cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks to support future aircraft fueled by liquid hydrogen, according to a blog published by the company last week. They call them cold hearts, and they are at the center of their new hydrogen-based ZEROe aircraft. “Hydrogen is key to our mission to...
Eco Expo Asia 2022 returns in December with the theme “Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality”
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The Eco Expo Asia 2022, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will launch from 14 to 17 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The expo will be held under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, helping exhibitors and buyers extend interactions from physical fair to the online platform “Click2Match” until 24 December, assisting enterprises to explore “green opportunities” proactively online and offline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005301/en/ Eco Expo Asia 2022 returns in December (Photo: Business Wire)
Lift off with Estes model rockets: Up to 32% Cyber Monday savings on Saturn V, Little Joe and more
Buy the Saturn V, Little Joe and more in a set of discounted model rockets you can pick up at a discount for Cyber Monday. It's perfect for your space fan's holiday gift list!
How a Solar Storm Could Bring Your Plane Crashing Down
A passenger jet is flying steadily over Alaska when the pilot notices that the coordinates on the console look incorrect. After a few seconds, the radiation counter begins to tick up. Almost simultaneously, a warning from the local air traffic control arrives, letting flights know that an intense solar event has started. The pilot realizes that the plane should move a few thousand feet lower and asks the traffic control for permission, only to find that communication has cut out. Dozens of other pilots are experiencing the same issue in their own cockpits at the moment.This is a hypothetical scenario—as...
This might be the best Dolby Atmos soundbar deal we've seen this Black Friday
You can save £440 on this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar, which originally retailed for £799, and is now just £359.
100+ deals at Lowe's right now—Christmas trees, firepits, appliances
Get your home ready for the holidays with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on appliances, decorations, tools and more.
Comments / 0