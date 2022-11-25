ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
solarpowerworldonline.com

Gautam Solar panels now available to US market

“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
yankodesign.com

This floating wave energy converter system can withstand extreme ocean conditions

We need all the help we can get when it comes to harnessing energy the natural way. We’ve seen the effects of nuclear, fossil, and other sources on the earth even as we continue to consume vast amounts of energy. So developing better renewable sources like wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal among others should be a priority. Wave energy is another source that has seen growth over the years and we’re seeing various improvements on devices over the years.
TechCrunch

Meet 5 startups working to harness the Earth’s heat to save the planet

Most commercial-scale geothermal installations are in geologic hotspots like Northern California and Iceland. At a smaller scale, many homeowners have drilled shallow wells or buried loops in their yards for heating and cooling. But to truly unlock geothermal’s potential around the globe, and do so profitably, we’ll need new ways to drill deep down and draw the Earth’s heat up.
homesenator.com

Are Solar Fans A Good Investment?

Renewable energy sources are assisting people in finding a viable solution to the climate crisis and environmental pollution. A solar fan is one of the most recent solar-powered gadgets to hit the market. Solar-powered fans make use of solar energy to provide cooling. Because they reduce electricity bills, many people have switched to using these fans.
ZDNet

Off-grid power: Unbeatable Cyber Monday deals on EcoFlow power stations and solar panels

Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? Then you need a power station. Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
solarindustrymag.com

300 MW La Pimienta Solar Plant Reaches Full Operations

Atlas Renewable Energy’s La Pimienta solar plant is fully operational. The plant, which is located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a 15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.
Interesting Engineering

A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology

The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WANE 15

The best products we’ve tested and loved on sale now for Cyber Monday

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday? There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more […]
The Associated Press

Eco Expo Asia 2022 returns in December with the theme “Green Innovations for Carbon Neutrality”

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The Eco Expo Asia 2022, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will launch from 14 to 17 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The expo will be held under the brand-new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, helping exhibitors and buyers extend interactions from physical fair to the online platform “Click2Match” until 24 December, assisting enterprises to explore “green opportunities” proactively online and offline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005301/en/ Eco Expo Asia 2022 returns in December (Photo: Business Wire)
TheDailyBeast

How a Solar Storm Could Bring Your Plane Crashing Down

A passenger jet is flying steadily over Alaska when the pilot notices that the coordinates on the console look incorrect. After a few seconds, the radiation counter begins to tick up. Almost simultaneously, a warning from the local air traffic control arrives, letting flights know that an intense solar event has started. The pilot realizes that the plane should move a few thousand feet lower and asks the traffic control for permission, only to find that communication has cut out. Dozens of other pilots are experiencing the same issue in their own cockpits at the moment.This is a hypothetical scenario—as...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy