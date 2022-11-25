A dad has claimed his new Amazon Alexa told him to "punch his kids in the throat" after innocently asking how to "stop them laughing." Pub landlord, Adam Chamberlain, 45, posted the video of the brutal response after buying the new smart speaker for his home. He explained how he had stumbled across a Reddit post asking for questions to ask the Amazon speaker. In the viral clip, he said: "Alexa, how do you stop kids from laughing?"The device responds with: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat."If they are writhing in...

27 DAYS AGO