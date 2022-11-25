Read full article on original website
Paramedic rushes to tragic crash scene only to realize victim is her daughter
A paramedic who responded to a horrific crash and attempted to rescue two teenage girls was unknowingly treating her own daughter. CNN affiliate CTV reports.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boy, 14, locked himself in bedroom and emailed mum to say he had taken his life
A 14-year-old boy with autism and anorexia locked himself in his room and scheduled an email to tell his mum he had taken his own life, an inquest heard. Henry Tucker's family had struggled for support while the NHS was stretched by the demands of the Covid pandemic. The inquest...
Mother, 40, warns others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after fire destroyed uninsured family home
A mother has warned others not to leave phone chargers plugged in overnight after a fire destroyed her uninsured family home. Donna Symes, 40, from Glasgow had been preparing dinner with her husband Mohamed at around 8pm last night when the home fire alarm went off. The singer ran upstairs...
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital
On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
iheart.com
Florida Man Drinks Bleach In Court After He's Convicted Of Armed Robbery
A Florida man is recovering in the hospital after he drank a cup of bleach following his conviction on charges of armed robbery. Jermaine Bell, 38, has been in jail for three years in connection with an armed robbery in 2018. After the jury announced they found Bell guilty, he...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter
Family accuses force of ‘appalling’ failure to protect Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, killed by Oudeh’s abusive former partner
Three people arrested after bodies of two babies found in Wales home
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.” Read More Scotland cannot hold indyref2, Supreme Court rulesMinister defends Sunak’s private GP because NHS given ‘a lot of money’Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreat
Mexico Charges Suspect In Shanquella Robinson's Death
Shanquella Robinson’s family is closer to justice after Mexico filed charges against a suspect in her mysterious death. Robinson died shortly after arriving in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on a group trip with friends. NBC News reports that local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for an American woman.
BBC
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
Police officer accused of assault ‘feared he may be pushed into the road’
A police officer accused of assaulting a man after a traffic stop told his trial he feared the driver was about to stand up and may have pushed him into the road.Pc Charlie Thompson, of Essex Police, went to help his colleagues after they stopped a Volkswagen Golf driver on suspicion of using a mobile phone behind the wheel on January 19.There was a scuffle before the motorist, Zeki Badruddin, was handcuffed on the verge beside the A127 in Basildon and arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, Colchester Magistrates’ Court was told, with police using Pava spray.Mr Badruddin was not...
Female passenger dies in crash with car being pursued by police in Essex
A person has died after a vehicle being followed by police collided with another vehicle in Essex.The female passenger died at the scene on Friday, Essex Police said.Officers had been following a vehicle which failed to stop when requested to by police shortly after 2.30am on the A13.The vehicle being pursued by police then collided with another, resulting in the fatality, police said.Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now diedChief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, Essex PoliceThe force did not give an age for the victim or a description...
2 young boys stabbed to death in the Bronx; mother in custody: Police
Neighbors say they heard the parents of the two young boys arguing and screaming earlier in the night.
Youngest Victim in Walmart Mass Shooting, 16, Identified as Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron
The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim. It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/l90Y1GPPe7— City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 25, 2022 Read it at NBC News
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
