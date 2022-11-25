ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

WDTN

Court revives wrongful death claim in Beavercreek Walmart shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside an Ohio store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf. Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
woofboomnews.com

Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison

On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Law & Crime

‘Always Have Been Innocent’: Ohio Man Awarded $45M After Investigators Suppressed Evidence That Led to False Conviction and 24-Year Imprisonment

An Ohio man who was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for over 20 years has been awarded $45 million in a civil lawsuit. In 1991, Montgomery County authorities convicted Roger “Dean” Gillispie on rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery charges over three separate attacks that occurred in 1988. As it...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street in Muncie on Thanksgiving at […]
MUNCIE, IN
myfox28columbus.com

Police: 4 stolen trailers found at southwest Ohio man's home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) — Police in a southwest Ohio city arrested a man they believe is a serial thief. Police say they were on patrol at 1:00 a.m. Friday when they saw a car in the parking lot that matched the description from previous thefts at the building. Reports...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
MASON, OH

