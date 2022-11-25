Read full article on original website
WTHR
Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man
HOPE, Ind. — A Fowler 18-year-old is in the Bartholomew County Jail for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
Court revives wrongful death claim in Beavercreek Walmart shooting
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside an Ohio store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf. Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in […]
proclaimerscv.com
Murder on Thanksgiving: Indiana Man Tortures and Kills Her Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Guilty
An Indiana man got angry after his ex-girlfriend had moved on from him. He tortured and killed the woman during Thanksgiving 2020. Indiana Man Pleaded Guilty For Killing His Ex-Girlfriend. An Indiana man tortured and killed his ex-girlfriend after he found she had moved on from him. The heinous crime...
Suspect in killing of Richmond Officer Burton considers ditching lawyers, faces death penalty
RICHMOND, Ind. — The man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton made his first court appearance on Wednesday. The state enhanced Phillip Lee’s charges after the officer’s death in September, and he now faces murder and the death penalty. During the hearing, 13News...
woofboomnews.com
Delaware County Judge Sentences Man to 50 Years in Prison
On Wednesday afternoon, the Honorable John M. Feick, Judge of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 4 sentenced Chase Adams to 50 years in prison. On April 7, 2022, a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately seven hours before convicting Adams of Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and two counts of Criminal Mischief. Adams stabbed his victim 3 times with an 11 inch knife and then fled the scene.
‘Always Have Been Innocent’: Ohio Man Awarded $45M After Investigators Suppressed Evidence That Led to False Conviction and 24-Year Imprisonment
An Ohio man who was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for over 20 years has been awarded $45 million in a civil lawsuit. In 1991, Montgomery County authorities convicted Roger “Dean” Gillispie on rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery charges over three separate attacks that occurred in 1988. As it...
Fox 19
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with assault early Thanksgiving morning after head-butting an officer, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court. Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, of Cincinnati, was initially arrested for assaulting a woman in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue, court records show. Police say that when attempting...
1 person stabbed overnight in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded early Saturday to a reported stabbing in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came into authorities at 3:52 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton. The condition of the person stabbed is not known at this time.
An Ohio man killed his neighbor just before the election. A 911 call blamed politics. Is that true?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Austin Combs was a regular customer at the Country Barrel restaurant in Okeana, Ohio, a small farming town 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. The 26-year-old didn’t speak much, but when he did, the talk often turned to politics. “It was Jesus and God and the flag,”...
2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition
Two people were shot in West End around 8 p.m. One person is in critical condition, the other has non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were found at Linn and Poplar and Linn and Findlay Street.
Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man after a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street in Muncie on Thanksgiving at […]
Police: Argument leads to shooting between father and son on Thanksgiving
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 12 p.m. (11/25) Huber Heights police say an argument is believed to have led to a father shooting his son on Thanksgiving. Police and a medic unit were dispatched to the home in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive at approximately 5:08 p.m. on the report of a shooting between family members.
Victim stabbed in Dayton residential area, transported to Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON — Crews responded to a reported stabbing in a Dayton residential neighborhood early Saturday morning. Montgomery County officers were called to the 400 block of North Upland Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. Authorities reported that a victim was stabbed, dispatch confirmed. Medics were called shortly after. Multiple people...
Woman arrested on reports of firing a pistol, waving weapon around in local neighborhood
Huber Heights police officers were dispatched to the 4600-block of Rest Haven Road in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon on reports of a woman waving a gun around and yelling, according to a spokesperson with Huber Heights Police Division. No one was shot at or injured, the spokesperson said in a...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: 4 stolen trailers found at southwest Ohio man's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) — Police in a southwest Ohio city arrested a man they believe is a serial thief. Police say they were on patrol at 1:00 a.m. Friday when they saw a car in the parking lot that matched the description from previous thefts at the building. Reports...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
cbs4indy.com
2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
Fox 19
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.
WLWT 5
Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
