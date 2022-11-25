Global Automated Fare Collection Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% During the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

Read full article on original website
takeitcool.com
Global Industry 4.0 Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 18% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global industry 4.0 market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technologies, end users, and major regions. The report studies the...
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
These companies are disrupting the healthcare industry and growing rapidly.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Diesel Shortage Update as U.S. Supply Will 'Barely' Make it Through Winter
Inventory of the distillate fuel has increased slightly compared to mid-October, but prices are still surging and at their highest in the North East.
rigzone.com
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian ringgit, stocks soar as markets cheer new PM appointment
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit posted its best day in two weeks and equities rose 3% on Thursday as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was appointed prime minister, ending a political impasse following last week's general election. The ringgit MYR= rose as much as 1.5% and was on track for...
3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market
Swing for the fences with these three stocks with enormous potential.
NASDAQ
2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
It's hard to find growth stocks that can withstand the heat these days. The sector has taken a beating in 2022 as rising interest rates have compressed valuations, and fears of a recession are weighing on growth rates. However, some companies are still putting up strong growth numbers even in this difficult environment, and these two are primed to deliver impressive long-term returns.
3 Stocks You Can Buy No Matter What the Market Does Next
Amid widespread macroeconomic headwinds, the global economic outlook seems uncertain. However, the Fed has finally started contemplating smaller rate hikes. Although uncertainties remain, we think fundamentally strong stocks Walmart (WMT),...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy at Knocked-Down Prices
The road ahead of these businesses is a lot smoother than you'd think by looking at their stock prices.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower on China COVID woes
BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks were set to open lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets, as sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were down 0.34%...
Motley Fool
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Investing in portions rather than lump sums can provide multiple benefits and lower risk. Investing in both Nvidia and Target combines diversity with solid growth and income prospects. It's also smart to keep some cash available for another stock market dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
emsnow.com
Contract Manufacturing in Vietnam Increases Profitability: Spartronics White Paper
OEMs can Lower Labor Costs, Improve Quality, and Protect IP with the Right Partner. Vietnam has emerged as a leader for outsourced manufacturing among southeast Asian nations due to its exceptional cost competitiveness and consistent high quality. Vietnam’s location — adjacent to established supply chains across the border it shares with China — provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with alternative sourcing as the costs of doing business in China escalate. Hourly labor rates in Vietnam are significantly lower than other nearby countries; and the nation has implemented strict laws and regulations to protect the intellectual property of foreign companies. The marketplace and political conditions together have enabled Vietnam to sustain the highest economic growth rate in the world since 2000. Understanding Vietnam’s unique financial advantages can help OEMs that outsource manufacturing to achieve a lower total cost of ownership that fuels higher profits and growth.
5 of the Highest Yielding S&P 500 Stocks Have Explosive Potential if Santa Claus Rally Is on Time
The consumer and producer-price-index numbers for October seem to indicate that we may have hit "peak inflation," and are starting to come down. If that is indeed the case, brighter days may indeed be ahead.
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Inks Deal for 2.6 GWh Battery Supply
Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ recently announced that its unit, CSI Energy Storage, has inked an agreement with UBS Asset Management's Real Estate & Private Markets business in North America. Per the deal, CSI Energy Storage will provide 2.6 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of battery solutions for the build-out of energy storage projects managed by the latter.
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices fall as Chinese demand worries linger
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures dropped $1.17, or 1.4%, to trade at $84.17 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. EST (1625...
fashionunited.com
Dr Martens revenue up 13 percent, but profits narrow
Dr Martens has reported narrowing profits for the first half of the year despite a 13 percent increase in revenue. The British bootmaker made a profit after tax of 44.7 million pounds in the six months to September 30, down from 48.6 million pounds a year earlier. Its EBITDA was flat at 88.8 million pounds.
