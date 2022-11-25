Global Automotive Aluminium Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% During the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

Read full article on original website
Related
takeitcool.com
Global Industry 4.0 Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 18% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global industry 4.0 market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technologies, end users, and major regions. The report studies the...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
teslarati.com
Tesla sets up semiconductor joint venture with Swiss auto chip company Annex: report
Tesla has plans to ramp its electric vehicle production by a notable degree in the coming years, and with the company’s constant innovations, it would need to secure a lot of resources, from battery raw materials to computer chips. In this light, reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has...
rigzone.com
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip on growth concerns, set to end week flat
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday on mounting worries about economic growth, while a less-hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve dulled the dollar and put an index of risky currencies on course for a weekly gain. MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.3%, set...
emsnow.com
Contract Manufacturing in Vietnam Increases Profitability: Spartronics White Paper
OEMs can Lower Labor Costs, Improve Quality, and Protect IP with the Right Partner. Vietnam has emerged as a leader for outsourced manufacturing among southeast Asian nations due to its exceptional cost competitiveness and consistent high quality. Vietnam’s location — adjacent to established supply chains across the border it shares with China — provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with alternative sourcing as the costs of doing business in China escalate. Hourly labor rates in Vietnam are significantly lower than other nearby countries; and the nation has implemented strict laws and regulations to protect the intellectual property of foreign companies. The marketplace and political conditions together have enabled Vietnam to sustain the highest economic growth rate in the world since 2000. Understanding Vietnam’s unique financial advantages can help OEMs that outsource manufacturing to achieve a lower total cost of ownership that fuels higher profits and growth.
3 Stocks You Can Buy No Matter What the Market Does Next
Amid widespread macroeconomic headwinds, the global economic outlook seems uncertain. However, the Fed has finally started contemplating smaller rate hikes. Although uncertainties remain, we think fundamentally strong stocks Walmart (WMT),...
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Inks Deal for 2.6 GWh Battery Supply
Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ recently announced that its unit, CSI Energy Storage, has inked an agreement with UBS Asset Management's Real Estate & Private Markets business in North America. Per the deal, CSI Energy Storage will provide 2.6 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of battery solutions for the build-out of energy storage projects managed by the latter.
Happi
Brenntag Targets Univar Solutions for Acquisition
Univar Solutions Inc., a distributor of specialty ingredients and chemicals, confirmed that it has received a preliminary indication of interest from Brenntag SE regarding a potential transaction. In a statement, Univar said it does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until it is appropriate to do so.
tipranks.com
Lithium Stocks Continue to Grab Eyeballs
Prices of Spodumene Concentrate have been rising in recent weeks as lithium demand remains elevated and supply challenges remain as an overhang with talk of Chinese producers scaling back production. Additionally, with the global macroeconomic challenges, the possibility of a softening in demand remains. Not surprisingly, the Global X Lithium...
fashionunited.com
Dr Martens revenue up 13 percent, but profits narrow
Dr Martens has reported narrowing profits for the first half of the year despite a 13 percent increase in revenue. The British bootmaker made a profit after tax of 44.7 million pounds in the six months to September 30, down from 48.6 million pounds a year earlier. Its EBITDA was flat at 88.8 million pounds.
China's industrial profits fall at faster pace in Jan-Oct
BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China’s industrial firms fell at a faster pace in January-October as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and a deepening property crisis weighed on factory activity and demand.
gcaptain.com
CMA CGM Sees Abrupt Return to Normal for Freight Rates
French shipping giant CMA CGM has reported yet another huge quarterly profit, but uncertain economic conditions, normalizing trade flows and a sharp decline in freight rates weigh on the company’s outlook for the sector. The results provide further evidence that the container shipping market has made an abrupt 180...
Comments / 0