BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
msn.com

Exclusive: Qatar demands Fifa chief Gianni Infantino step in to resolve Saudi Arabia TV row

Qatari broadcasters have urgently pleaded with Gianni Infantino to resolve Saudi Arabia's block on TV coverage as part of a power play at the World Cup. The Fifa president is under intense pressure to warn Saudi after Telegraph Sport detailed how beIN's streaming platforms were being blocked. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that new legal representations from beIN had been taken to both Fifa and Saudi authorities on Saturday.
NBC Sports

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
The Independent

France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What...
The Independent

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day six

All 32 teams have now made their debuts at the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the tournament’s sixth day draws to a close.Wales were deflated with a 2-0 loss to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, leaving them winless ahead of their match against England next week.Elsewhere in Group B, the Three Lions failed to score against the USA, dampening their dreams of security a victory over the Americans for the first time at a World Cup.In Group A, Senegal secured a 3-1 win over the host nation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
NBC Sports

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match

Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match. The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador...
BBC

South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby

Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann to speak to Carlos Queiroz after row

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jurgen Klinsmann says he wants to speak to Carlos Queiroz...

