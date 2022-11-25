Read full article on original website
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
France 2-1 Denmark: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Kylian Mbappe got the goals at Stadium 974 as the reigning champions booked their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare
Migrant politician has rocky start in Italian parliament
ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italy's only Black lawmaker suspended himself from his left-wing party on Thursday after his family was accused of mismanaging funds and exploiting staff at two associations meant to help immigrants.
Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E
All the key details as a number of Liverpool targets could take to the field as Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E encounter.
Exclusive: Qatar demands Fifa chief Gianni Infantino step in to resolve Saudi Arabia TV row
Qatari broadcasters have urgently pleaded with Gianni Infantino to resolve Saudi Arabia's block on TV coverage as part of a power play at the World Cup. The Fifa president is under intense pressure to warn Saudi after Telegraph Sport detailed how beIN's streaming platforms were being blocked. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that new legal representations from beIN had been taken to both Fifa and Saudi authorities on Saturday.
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What...
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to revive World Cup campaign
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side on Saturday as they look turn around a dreadful start to the World Cup.
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day six
All 32 teams have now made their debuts at the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the tournament’s sixth day draws to a close.Wales were deflated with a 2-0 loss to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, leaving them winless ahead of their match against England next week.Elsewhere in Group B, the Three Lions failed to score against the USA, dampening their dreams of security a victory over the Americans for the first time at a World Cup.In Group A, Senegal secured a 3-1 win over the host nation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash
France's Macron says Qatar must move towards "tangible changes"
PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged Qatar to continue in the direction of "tangible changes" that he said are signposted by Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup.
‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Switzerland prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
Brazil will look for another win as they face off with Switzerland in an intense group-stage battle with plenty on the line. It’s time to examine our World Cup odds series and execute a Brazil-Switzerland prediction and pick. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to take their first match of the...
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match
Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match. The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador...
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
FIFA World Cup Group Tiebreaker Rules Explained
The World Cup began on Nov. 20 when the 32 nations vying for international glory opened group stage action in Qatar.
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
After upset win over Germany in World Cup, Japanese players leave dressing room "spotless"
Japan's 2-1 comeback victory over powerhouse Germany at the Qatar World Cup Wednesday shocked the soccer world, but its win was not the only thing which grabbed some attention. Following the victory, the Japanese soccer team took the time to clean its dressing room, FIFA reported. A picture shared by...
World Cup 2022: Jurgen Klinsmann to speak to Carlos Queiroz after row
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jurgen Klinsmann says he wants to speak to Carlos Queiroz...
