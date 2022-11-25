Read full article on original website
Stats - Latham goes past Nathan Astle
He also scored a record 65.6% of the runs made during an unbroken stand of 221 with Kane Williamson
Sunday at the World Cup: Can Germany bounce back? Can Canada get first win?
Germany will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to Japan when they take on Spain in one of the most highly-anticipated group matches of the 2022 World Cup. Elsewhere in Group E, Japan failed to make it two wins from two when they lost to Costa Rica.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
What happened the last time England played a Test series in Pakistan?
Pakistan are hosting a Test series against England for the first time since 2005. After England won the recent T20 series in the country 4-3, the teams now play each other in three Tests, starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday before further games in Multan and Karachi. Off the back off...
DP World Tour: England's Dan Bradbury maintains clubhouse lead at Joburg Open
England's Dan Bradbury continued to set the pace as bad weather again disrupted play in the Joburg Open. Bradbury, who turned professional in July and only received an invite to the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season on Friday, added a 66 to his opening 63 at Houghton Golf Club to set the clubhouse target on 13 under par.
Open de Espana: Caroline Hedwall wins in Malaga but Linn Grant's third place finish sees her take Race to Costa Del Sol title
Linn Grant came third at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana on Sunday but it was enough to see her win the Race to Costa Del Sol title. Fellow Swede Caroline Hedwall won the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana itself after prevailing in a four-hole play-off against Morgane Metraux.
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
Cathriona McConnell balancing marriage and an All-Ireland semi-final on hectic weekend for Donaghmoyne star
She gets married this Saturday and promises the celebrations in the Slieve Russell Hotel won't be cut short, even despite the huge fixture that awaits a mere 24 hours later. Crucially, the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland semi-final that awaits on Sunday against Kilmacud Crokes is a home game because it might have been difficult to get married on Saturday and travel to play the next day.
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
Eddie Jones: England still driven to avenge 2019 Rugby World Cup defeat by South Africa
Eddie Jones insists that even three years on England are driven by the need to avenge their 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa. The nations clash at Twickenham in Saturday's climax to the autumn with England retaining nine survivors from the 32-12 mauling by the Springboks in Yokohama.
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
World Cup 2022 - Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Lionel Messi's stunning goal helps keep his World Cup dream alive
Lionel Messi's superb long-range strike helped revive Argentina's flagging World Cup hopes as they claimed a crucial 2-0 win over Mexico at the Lusail Stadium. Argentina came into the game knowing defeat would mean elimination after their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia and they laboured again until Messi's 65th-minute intervention.
Dean Foxcroft returns to New Zealand with big hits after two-year exile
The Otago batter talks about missing domestic cricket during the pandemic, and what he learned during his time with Lahore Qalandars at the PSL
Japan Cup: Ryan Moore at his very best to steer Vela Azul to victory in Tokyo Grade One
Ryan Moore was at his brilliant best as he defied traffic problems aboard Vela Azul to win the Japan Cup for a second time in Tokyo. The 7/2 third-favorite found himself in an impossible position with two furlongs to run, but Moore conjured up a bit of magic aboard the five-year-old to weave his way to the front. And his mount was more than up for the challenge once finding daylight storming clear of the Cristian Demuro-ridden favourite Shahryar in the closing stages.
Eddie Jones braced for 'uncomfortable' review after England's dire autumn series
Eddie Jones has been told that England's performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an "uncomfortable" review. Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday's conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Robert Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal to send Poles top of Group C
An emotional Robert Lewandowski said he had fulfilled a childhood dream by scoring his first World Cup goal as he helped Poland to a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia to send them top of Group C. The Barcelona striker netted Poland's second just four days after he missed a crucial...
Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature
Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite. Ahead of the...
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
