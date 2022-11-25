Read full article on original website
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
The USMNT and England battled to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The Americans now need a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
VIRGIL VAN DIJK has hit back at criticism from Dutch legend Marco van Basten. The Liverpool defender skippered his country as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador yesterday. A point still leaves Louis van Gaal's men top of Group A going into matchday three - but Netherlands legend Van Basten, working as a pundit, was still unhappy after the game.
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is facing an uncertain future at the club and might even be sold in January. The American is not indispensable at the club and has struggled to play on occasion during the season. Max Allegri seems to prefer other midfielders at the club ahead of him...
The United States men's national team controls its fate entering the final round of group play despite failing to capitalize on its chances against England on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup on Friday and what to expect Saturday. Iran got its first...
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
SIMON: The World Cup - no goals, but also no loss for Team USA against England. And the NFL season kicks into high gear. Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media joins us. Howard, thanks so much for being with us. HOWARD BRYANT: Good morning, Scott. How are you?. SIMON: I'm fine,...
The World Cup is almost a week old, and the U.S. men's national soccer team is still in it. U.S. players even upended - or ended up tying England. It's been a dramatic tournament so far, upsets and political protests. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us. Hi there, Tom. TOM GOLDMAN,...
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden still has a "big part"...
The United States men's soccer team took on powerhouse England at the World Cup today. The Americans looked nervous in the opening minutes, but quickly became more confident, matching their opponents stride for stride. And the final score reflected just that. It was a 0-0 draw, the first in World Cup history for the U.S. men. NPR's Tom Goldman is in Doha, Qatar. He was at the stadium. And, Tom, both teams had their chances to score. Tell us what stood out to you today.
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
Louis van Gaal brings Netherlands into World Cup 2022 with the most unbelievable record stretching over two decades
Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the players Juventus has targeted for a long time now and the Azzurri star could truly leave Rome for Turin. AS Roma knows they have a top player on their hands and have been trying to get him on a new deal. However, the attacker...
The list of European soccer teams weighing new stadium options is getting longer. Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly considering moving from the 48,000-capacity Parc des Princes — its home since 1974. “My first option is we don’t move,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “But the city of Paris is pushing...
It's Black Friday and we're here at the Golazo Starting XI Newsletter to help you nurse that Thanksgiving turkey hangover. Today's best deal is a newsletter full of free soccer content. England take on the USA in what is the most-anticipated game of the World Cup for the Americans. And I'm here to bring you some hope for the USMNT. So, let's get to it.
Juventus is the only club in Serie A with a B team competing in the Italian league pyramid. The Bianconeri started their Next Gen team in 2018 and that has helped them develop the players graduating from their U19 side. The likes of Fabio Miretti have come through the different...
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's team tied England in a scoreless game at the World Cup on Friday. Considering the British team is among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it's an impressive performance from Team USA, which debuted one of its youngest World Cup teams ever in its return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard spent a short spell as Cambridge manager – but didn't have a good grasp on the lingo
