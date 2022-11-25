ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies

If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
CNN

Neanderthals cooked meals with pulses 70,000 years ago

Stone Age cooks were surprisingly sophisticated, combining an array of ingredients and using different techniques to prepare and flavor their meals, analysis of some the earliest charred food remains has suggested.
ScienceAlert

The Oldest Evidence of Ancient Humans Cooking With Fire Was Just Found

What sets humans apart from other animals? It's a burning question that some scientists say boils down to the fine control of one earthly force: fire. The British primatologist Richard W. Wrangham is a big proponent of the so-called 'cooking hypothesis'. Today, there is no known human population that lives without cooking, which suggests it is a powerful and necessary skill.
NPR

Why did ancient humans paint the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. With few exceptions, ancient humans painted the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe. Paleoanthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger asks: What were they trying to say to each other — and to us?
Vice

Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Gizmodo

Remains of a Spider Monkey Traded by Ancient Maya Elites Found in Mexico

Archaeologists working on the Plaza of Columns Complex site at Teotihuacán have made a surprising discovery in the ancient Maya capital: the remains of a 1,700-year-old spider monkey, which the archaeologists suspect was once a state gift between elites. The Plaza of Columns sits between the Sun and Moon...
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Oldest Alligator Fossil Ever Found?

Alligators are ancient creatures with a history that stretches back millions of years. True members of this genus evolved after the dinosaurs walked the earth, but their ancestors lived alongside them. Today, we know them for living in the swampy coastal areas of the southeastern United States. However, they’ve inhabited other parts of North America as fossil records show. That might make you wonder, what’s the oldest alligator fossil ever found?
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death

An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
studyfinds.org

World’s oldest meal dating back 550 million years discovered in our animal ancestors

CANBERRA, Australia — The world’s oldest meal — dating back more than 550 million years — has been unearthed in Russia. Researchers from Australia say it consisted of bacteria and algae, providing new insights into how our earliest animal ancestors survived. Dickinsonia reached five feet long and had a rib-like design imprinted on its body. It had no eyes, mouth, or gut and resembled a jellyfish. The odd creature belonged to a group known as Ediacaran biota. It absorbed food through its body as it traversed the ocean floor.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

