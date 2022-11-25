ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Moment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtkZu_0jNFUtGh00

Police in Illinois have released dramatic bodycam footage showing the rescue of a nine-year-old boy from a frozen pond.

The boy fell through the ice when he tried to retrieve his football, and a woman then dove in to try and save him.

This video shows the moment emergency services pulled the pair to safety after officers swam out to their rescue.

Two officers were injured during the operation in Aurora on Wednesday, 23 November.

First responders were able to treat the woman at the scene, and the child was hospitalised.

The Independent

The Independent

