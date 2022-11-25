“He’s not the future face of the NBA” Luka Doncic gets honest on how Jayson Tatum has already taken over the league

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
NBA Odds: Russell Westbrook Making Strong Push For This Award
After ugly performances to kick off his 2022-23 season — and tenure overall — with the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Russell Westbrook has begun to flip the script and the oddsmakers have taken notice. In just the second game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook...
NBA power rankings: Kings beam into top 10; Cavs rise as Clippers, Mavericks, Blazers fall
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings are among the biggest risers in this week’s NBA power rankings.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder
Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry are among 2022-23 NBA stat leaders as if now.
The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA right now. He wants to win a championship but Dallas Mavericks need to bring one more star to help him in that journey.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd give Raptors stud OG Anunoby his flowers after dominant display vs. Mavs
With the Toronto Raptors dealing with a slew of injuries at the moment, certain players have been required to step up to the plate. One of them is OG Anunoby and the 25-year-old has responded in a major way. Anunoby had another noteworthy performance on Saturday night as he helped...
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007
Dirk Nowitzki admitted the uncomfortable truth about what it was like to win MVP in 2007 following a humiliating first-round loss in the playoffs.
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Comments / 0