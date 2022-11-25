Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Tom Cruise's helicopter keeps 'ruining' filming of hit PBS drama 'Call the Midwife,' star says
Actor Jenny Agutter told the Mirror that Cruise's arrival to the "Mission: Impossible" set via helicopter forces them to reshoot scenes.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
NME
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
ETOnline.com
How Lauren Graham Gave Her 'Gilmore Girls' Co-Star Michael Winters Hope for Future Episodes (Exclusive)
Happy Thanksgiving, fans! Whether you're having tofurkey or getting yours deep fried, there's no denying that in addition to the holidays, it's also time to celebrate Stars Hollow season. ET recently. , who played everyone's favorite town selectman, Taylor Doose, on the beloved series, and he dished on the possibility...
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Ex-Hallmark Star Hilarie Burton Went Off On Candace Cameron Bure After GAF Star Said New Movies Will Feature 'Traditional Marriages'
Hilarie Burton has fired back at Candace Cameron Bure for her reason behind leaving Hallmark.
Mother and Son: ABC to reboot beloved sitcom with comedians Denise Scott and Matt Okine
The new show, which will explore ageing with the added twist of the migrant experience, leads the ABC TV programming lineup for 2023
Gilmore Girls Almost Featured Jess In His Own Spin-Off
"Gilmore Girls" is the gift that should have kept on giving. The turn of the century introduced the world to Amy Sherman-Palladino's quippy and banter-heavy series, with audiences tuning in by the millions (via Entertainment Weekly) during its debut season, making it a runaway success for The WB (now The CW). The momentum on the quaint mother-daughter dramedy continued for seven seasons, when the brass behind Stars Hollow decided to call it curtains on the Gilmore family's exploits.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
Why Admiral Stock From NCIS Looks So Familiar
The following article contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" Things tend to get explosive during your average episode of "NCIS," but usually not this explosive. During "Turkey Trot," the crew found themselves investigating a bombing that takes place during a 5k fun run. A giant turkey float is the so-called victim, which requires the team to apply their lab skills in an entirely different way. They soon discover that the disaster was caused by a gunshot to the float's gas tank — and they think that it was a failed assassination attempt on the life of Navy Rear Admiral Martha Stock.
SWAT season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
SWAT season 6 is going to be a fixture or CBS' Friday night lineup. Here is everything that we know about the crime drama.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
tvinsider.com
Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4
Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected. The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with...
Hallmark's The Way Home, Starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, Sets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer
What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh. On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above). The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.” In this...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
