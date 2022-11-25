Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
cryptoslate.com
Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout
Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Forecasts 50% Drop for Two Large Cap Crypto Assets
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that two top-10 digital assets could soon face steep drops in price. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 677,000 Twitter followers that he expects the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) to correct somewhere between $600 and $650.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
coingeek.com
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society
The new gods are running into a bit of trouble. From the soap opera playing out at Twitter HQ, the too-big-to-fail bankruptcies in the cryptocurrency space, to mass tech layoffs, the past month has seen successive headlines declaring a litany of woes facing the bullish tech boyos in Silicon Valley and beyond.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
cryptogazette.com
Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000
In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...
