ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
cryptoslate.com

Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout

Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Nailed May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Forecasts 50% Drop for Two Large Cap Crypto Assets

A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that two top-10 digital assets could soon face steep drops in price. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 677,000 Twitter followers that he expects the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) to correct somewhere between $600 and $650.
coingeek.com

FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase

The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
UTAH STATE
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
insideevs.com

US: More Than 70% Of Plug-Ins On Road Were Assembled In North America

The US is becoming more and more self-sufficient in terms of plug-in electric car production thanks to a huge wave of new investments across the EV industry. However, even before, local production was responsible for the majority of sales, so there is nothing to complain about. The Department of Energy...
cryptogazette.com

Coinbase Unveiled Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC – Over $33,000,000,000

In the light of the latest events involving FTX that have shaken the crypto space, Coinbase now wants to strengthen their customers’ trust. Check out the latest reports made by the crypto exchange. Coinbase drops important announcement. It’s been just revealed that the crypto exchange giant Coinbase is unveiling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy