CANBERRA, Australia — The world’s oldest meal — dating back more than 550 million years — has been unearthed in Russia. Researchers from Australia say it consisted of bacteria and algae, providing new insights into how our earliest animal ancestors survived. Dickinsonia reached five feet long and had a rib-like design imprinted on its body. It had no eyes, mouth, or gut and resembled a jellyfish. The odd creature belonged to a group known as Ediacaran biota. It absorbed food through its body as it traversed the ocean floor.

5 DAYS AGO