wccsradio.com
NORTHERN CAMBRIA FALLS IN PIAA PLAYOFFS
District 4 champion Canton jumped to an early lead and Northern Cambria could not recover Saturday night in the PIAA Class A football quarterfinals. Canton won the game, 42-13, ending the area’s high school football season. Canton took a 28-0 lead with the first four scores of the game,...
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
wccsradio.com
IUP DOWNS ASHLAND, WILL FACE SHEPHERD IN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
A strong defensive effort, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and a pivotal 17-play fourth quarter drive paved the way for IUP to beat Ashland, 19-13, in the Super Region One semifinal game on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. Next week’s regional championship...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
‘We want each other to succeed’: Two QBs lead State College to PIAA quarterfinal win
It didn’t take State College three overtime periods to dispatch this week’s opponent.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP moves on to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Mak Sexton threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 IUP to a 19-13 victory over No. 12 Ashland in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday. Adam Houser added 125 rushing yards for IUP (10-1), which will face Shepherd in the quarterfinals next Saturday. Austin Brenner threw for 183 yards and a touchdown to pace Ashland (10-2).
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia duo of Barnes, Wisloski run past Bishop Guilfoyle
ALTOONA – Southern Columbia’s quest for a sixth consecutive state championship is alive and well. A third straight road game proved to be nothing more than a small inconvenience, as the Tigers once again put together a fantastic second-half performance to break open a tight game. Southern (11-3) forced four turnovers, scored twice on defense, and got 100-yard games out of both Wes Barnes and Braeden Wisloski in a 42-14 win over Bishop Guilfoyle. District 3 champion Trinity (10-4) will await the Tigers in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals next week.
State College
Bellefonte football coach submits resignation
BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte Area High School will have a new football coach in 2023. Although last week’s Bellefonte school board meeting was postponed due to a surprise snowstorm, head coach Vaughn Donmoyer’s resignation is still on the agenda. The resignation will be officially accepted at the meeting,...
wccsradio.com
WANDA (STEEVES) HOLDERBAUM, 89
Wanda (Steeves) Holderbaum, 89, of Blairsville passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born June 10, 1933, in Brenizer, PA, a daughter of the late Reginald Steeves and Kathryn (Smith) Steeves. Wanda graduated from Derry Township High School in 1950 at age 16, having been advanced a grade due to her excellent academics. Wanda had previously worked at Torrance State Hospital and Clark Metal Products but spent most of her career as an administrative assistant at Westinghouse including the Derry, Blairsville, Waltz Mill and Monroeville (headquarters) locations until her retirement. Wanda belonged to the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville and was appreciative of the landscaping help and monthly meals from Hopewell United Methodist Church that were arranged by her friend, Evelyn Bondra. Wanda embraced being from a large family, relishing the time she spent with her siblings over the years, especially the regular coffee chats with her sister Shelby, her garden vegetables and visits from her brother Don, and most recently regular visits from her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Phyllis. Wanda loved her grandchildren, Ty and Casey, and enjoyed babysitting when they were young, and attending their youth sporting events when she was able. Wanda’s perseverance was remarkable, spending the past 10 years in a wheelchair but able to live independently until the last month.
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
Small Business Saturday events happening across Central Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — This weekend, Small Business Saturday will take place in different areas across Central Pennsylvania to help support local businesses while crossing off your holiday shopping list. Starting in Centre County, shoppers at small businesses in Bellefonte can purchase a tote bag and collect unique pins from each location. Those who collect at least […]
Severe weather cancels Bedford ‘Holiday Night of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Night of Lights” is canceled for Sunday evening due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Friday, Dec. 2, 3rd and 4th from 6 […]
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
wccsradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
WJAC TV
Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center “was zapping with excitement as they welcomed scouts from around the region to their Electricity Merit Badge program!” Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
Work on partial wall collapse in Bellefonte to begin soon, PennDOT says
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Since a partial wall collapse in Bellefonte, traffic has been disrupted while going through the town, but it will soon be going back to normal, PennDOT said PennDOT said in a news release on Wednesday that work is expected to begin on a partial wall collapse that has shut down route 150 […]
WIP A tour through eight historic churches of Williamsport
The City of Williamsport lit up this past weekend for the 23rd Annual Victorian Christmas—a celebration of Williamsport's historic homes, churches, sites and museums. A church tour on Sunday explored eight churches across the city. Millionaire Row at Trinity Episcopal Church Construction on Trinity Episcopal Church originated in 1871. The land, purchased by Peter Herdic,...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
