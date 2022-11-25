ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

Hold on. This election is not yet over

The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation

President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
The Hill

Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now

Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
TIME

Republicans Take the U.S. House. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results

Republicans have won a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press, but it’s poised to be a smaller majority than GOP leaders and many pundits had been expecting. Republicans needed to only win five House seats to take the gavel away from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and hand it to one of their own, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California the clear frontrunner.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy