Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
The 2024 Election Just Got a Lot Harder for Trump to Steal
If Donald Trump wants to repeat his infamous phone call asking a secretary of state to “find” more votes for him in 2024, he’s going to have fewer people taking his calls, thanks to the election returns on Tuesday night. That’s because the election was a disaster...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Bemoans 'Slowly Stolen Election' After GOP Failure
While Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won reelection in her Georgia district in last week's midterm elections, she has taken to Twitter to complain about a "slowly stolen election." Greene's comments about the election come after Republicans suffered one of the most disappointing midterm outcomes in decades when a...
Hold on. This election is not yet over
The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
Lauren Boebert Almost Losing Election '100 Percent on Her'
This week, Boebert almost lost reelection in a GOP stronghold that Republicans never expected to be vulnerable.
Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation
President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
For the first time in about 70 years, Detroit won't have a Black Democrat in Congress
DETROIT — For the first time in almost 70 years, this traditionally blue city, home to one of the largest African American populations in the nation, will not have a Black Democrat in Congress. Detroiters could elect a Black Republican to the U.S. House. But GOP candidates face a...
Dems Sue To Stop New Vote Count Of House Seat Flipped in Their Favor During Recount
CONCORD – Two Manchester Democrats are going to court to stop Secretary of State David Scanlan from further examining the ballots following the recount of a Manchester House of Representatives race that flipped one seat from red to blue. They argue there is only one recount allowed and Scanlan...
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now
Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Democrats Allowed 24 Republican House Candidates to Run Unopposed
Democrats did not field candidates against 24 Republican nominations for the House of Representatives in the recent midterm elections. As a result, some candidates ran totally unopposed. Republicans will have a majority in the House when the next Congress convenes in January but it's not clear how slim the margins...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
‘Somebody’s going to die’: Democrats warn of political violence after Paul Pelosi attack
Dire warnings after hammer assault on speaker’s husband and amid concern that security does not adequately reflect threats
Democrats Seem Convinced They Won the 2022 Mid-Term Elections – But the Facts Don’t Bear that Out | Opinion
After suffering substantial losses across several major states, Democrats may have more to fear than their arrogance will let them believe. By now, most of us have heard that the Republican party didn’t win a 40-50 seat majority in the House of Representatives as some other non-White House-occupied parties have done in the past.
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Republicans Take the U.S. House. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
Republicans have won a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press, but it’s poised to be a smaller majority than GOP leaders and many pundits had been expecting. Republicans needed to only win five House seats to take the gavel away from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and hand it to one of their own, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California the clear frontrunner.
