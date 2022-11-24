ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
PK85: Florida vs West Virginia (Sunday, 8:30 pm ET)

A nuts and bolts look at Sunday's finale in the "PK85" at Portland, Ore. * When: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (ET) * Where: Chiles Center, Portland, Ore. * Records: Florida (4-2); West Virginia (5-1) * TV: ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander and Brooke Weisbrod) * Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD...
Stucky Tabbed as SEC Freshman of the Year; Three Gators Earn SEC Honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida won one major award and placed three student-athletes on this year's Southeastern Conference Teams, as the league announced Sunday. Alexis Stucky earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Year, becoming the sixth Gator overall and first since Rhamat Alhassan in the 2014 season. The Laramie, Wyo. native also found a spot on both the All-SEC Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Last-Minute Comeback Gives Gators Overtime Victory Over Houston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Florida women's basketball ended their stay at the St. Pete Showcase in dramatic fashion, using a last-minute comeback to force overtime and defeat Houston, 77-73, on the campus of Eckard College. Trailing by six with 1:44 remaining in the game, the Gators (6-1, 0-0 SEC)...
Kelly Rae Finley to Join Gator Talk Monday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley will make an appearance on Gator Talk this Monday, Nov. 28, from 6-7 p.m. ET at the Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe to discuss the season and upcoming schedule. Finely and the Gators are coming off of a...
SEC Champs! Gators Top Rebels in Five-Set Thriller to Earn Conference Crown

OXFORD, Miss. – The 12th-ranked Florida volleyball team closed the 2022 regular season with a thrilling five-set victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday evening. With today's victory, the Gators clinched a share of the 2022 SEC Championship. Florida and Kentucky will serve as Co-Champions, with UF earning the automatic bid following the SEC tie break rules.
