$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
cryptoslate.com

Criminals profit over 5000% following reawakening of 10,000 Bitcoin

A crypto wallet belonging to a defunct Russian crypto exchange BTC-e moved 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) ($165 million) on Nov. 23 to two unidentified wallets. Chainalysis reported on Nov. 23 that BTC-e had begun withdrawal from its wallet nearly a month ago. On Oct. 26, successors of the defunct exchange sent small amounts of Bitcoin to a Russian electronic payments service, Webmoney.
bitcoinist.com

bitcoinist.com

thenewscrypto.com

Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves

Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
bitcoinist.com

bitcoinist.com

bitcoinist.com

bitcoinist.com

Proof Of Reserves: Why Binance Is Launching A Website Dedicated To Transparency

Binance announced on Friday that it is establishing a new proof of reserves (PoR) website to prove that it holds client assets in full as a digital currency keeper. Binance has Bitcoin reserves to start. Currently, the company’s BTC reserve ratio is 101%. This indicates that the cryptocurrency has sufficient supply to cover all user balances.
bitcoinist.com

FTX Collapse Hurts Investor Confidence, Why These Companies Will Profit

The collapse of the second crypto exchange, FTX, may become one of the most traumatic episodes for the nascent asset class. However, as is often the norm in financial markets, the losses for one party implied profits for another. According to a report from Similarweb, cold wallet and hardware wallet...
thecoinrise.com

Matrixport Seeks $100M Funding Despite the Dwindling Crypto Economy

Matrixport, a digital asset investment company with over 220 employees serving both institutions and retail customers in Asia and Europe stated that it is aiming to get $100 million in funding at a higher valuation despite the crisis being experienced in the blockchain industry due to the abrupt collapse of the defunct FTX exchange.

