AP News Summary at 11:53 p.m. EST
China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'. SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself a third five-year term as China's leader, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger over his “zero COVID" policy. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, in protests unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Most protesters focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months and have been criticized as neither scientific or effective. But some also shouted for Xi and the Communist Party that has ruled China for 73 years to give up power.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:20 p.m. EST
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston. HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say more than 2 million people in the Houston area remain under a boil order notice after a power outage caused low water pressure at a water purification plant. The order — which means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in the Houston area to close Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because of the drop Sunday in water pressure. He says water sampling will begin Monday morning and the boil order could be lifted 24 hours after the city is notified the water is safe.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
Mr Porter Sees Empowering Results With Its Designer Mentorship Program
The first batch of designers who went through the 12-month Mr Porter Futures global designer mentorship program in partnership with Swedish online financial services provider Klarna revealed their collections on Wednesday. After being selected in September 2021 from more than 1,000 applicants by a panel of industry experts, Saif Ud Deen, Messrs Ryan Edmonds and Julian Canda of Miles Leon, and Kat Tua of Manaaki were given the opportunity to build their own brand and deliver a collection for Mr Porter for two seasons. More from WWDSolid Homme Launches in the U.S.American Psycho The Musical Debuts on BroadwayLela Rose Pre-Fall 2023 Klarna...
