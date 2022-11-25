ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

morristowngreen.com

Santa, redux: St. Nick will try again on Dec. 2 in Morristown

On Friday, Santa Claus will enjoy something he never gets on Christmas Eve:. His scheduled arrival on the Morristown Green was a washout last Sunday. But the forecast looks much better for Dec. 2, 2022. Expect him promptly at 5 p.m. If you can’t make it, don’t worry–he will be...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

On Giving Tuesday, MorristownGreen.com asks for your support

Like the historic Morristown Green itself, we aim to create a vibrant forum where you can discuss topics of the day, learn about the struggles and successes of your neighbors, and find the information you need. Since 2007, MorristownGreen.com has provided in-depth reporting about local issues, coverage of breaking news...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Video: Morristown High’s Colonial Corner goes backstage at ‘She Kills Monsters’

A Girls Lacrosse cornhole tournament, from sports reporter Parker Beh.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen mayor marries longtime girlfriend

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco has officiated hundreds, if not thousands, of weddings at Township Hall. On Saturday he was on the other side. The longtime mayor and state senator married longtime girlfriend Kathryn Somick at a ceremony at the Venetian in Garfield, township spokesman Phil Swibinski said. Sacco turned 76 just last month.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

