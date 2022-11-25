ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Comments / 5

Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”

Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
PORTLAND, OR
The Verge

Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
defpen

REPORT: Twitter Loses Fifty Top Advertisers Under Elon Musk Leadership

“Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” author Stephen King tweeted on Tuesday. “Oh hi,” Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied. While Musk may have just brushed off King’s flippant assertion with a series of sarcastic tweets, additional reporting may spell out a frightening future for the platform. On November 22, Sharon Kann, Angela Carusone and Ruby Seavey of Media Matters for America published a report with the following title: In less than a month, Elon Musk has driven away half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers. Furthermore, the trio of investigative journalists concludes that those 50 ex-Twitter advertisers have spent $750 million on ads this year and $2 billion since 2020. Making matters worse, there is allegedly another group of seven advertisers that is slowing down their spending on the platform. This smaller group of advertisers has reportedly brought the social media platform over $255 million since 2020 and nearly $118 million in 2022. Among those cutting back on their relationship with the social media platform are CNN, LinkedIn, Verizon and the Coca-Cola Company.
The Associated Press

Musk says granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%. “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.” Musk used the same Latin phrase after posting a similar poll last weekend before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump, which Twitter had banned for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter but has not deleted his account.
HuffPost

Elon Musk Taunts Trent Reznor For Quitting Twitter. Wil Wheaton Shreds Musk Back.

Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor said he was quitting Twitter to protect his mental health, and the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, mocked the musician as a “crybaby.” The putdown prompted actor Wil Wheaton to slam Musk as a malevolent force and “hurt person who is hurting our society.”
TechSpot

TechSpot

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy