Read full article on original website
Related
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
A Twitter engineer fired after clashing with Elon Musk said he found out only when a friend sent him Musk's tweet
A Twitter engineer who clashed with Elon Musk on Twitter said he found out he was fired from Musk's tweet. Eric Frohnhoefer had tweeted that Musk was "wrong" about how Twitter runs, and the two went back and forth. Musk fired three engineers, including Frohnhoefer, for criticizing his tweets about...
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
Elon Musk tweeted a video mocking a Twitter closet full of "#StayWoke" apparel. In a since deleted tweet, Musk called the "hands up, don't shoot" movement "fiction." CNN's Don Lemon lays out the facts behind the social justice movement.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Here are the suspended Twitter accounts that have been reinstated since Elon Musk took over
Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jordan Peterson, and Andrew Tate's accounts have all been reinstated since Elon Musk took over Twitter.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Elon Musk Threatens To Make A New Phone If Google And Apple Ban Twitter
Elon Musk is already planning for a future where Apple and Google ban Twitter from their phones, and it could involve making a smartphone of his own.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk on reports of Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla: “concerning.”
Elon Musk called a report on Antifa wanting to burn down Tesla “concerning.” The Tesla CEO responded to a Rebel News report on screenshots of calls to action. Andy Ngô, editor-at-large for the ThePost Millenial, shared screenshots of the calls to action by the now-suspended Twitter account @AshRedacted. The account posted links to Tesla locations and encouraged followers to add their own.
The Verge
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Wave of Jokes After Sharing Photo of Her Meal
One Twitter user asked what Greene had done to "that poor animal."
REPORT: Twitter Loses Fifty Top Advertisers Under Elon Musk Leadership
“Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” author Stephen King tweeted on Tuesday. “Oh hi,” Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied. While Musk may have just brushed off King’s flippant assertion with a series of sarcastic tweets, additional reporting may spell out a frightening future for the platform. On November 22, Sharon Kann, Angela Carusone and Ruby Seavey of Media Matters for America published a report with the following title: In less than a month, Elon Musk has driven away half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers. Furthermore, the trio of investigative journalists concludes that those 50 ex-Twitter advertisers have spent $750 million on ads this year and $2 billion since 2020. Making matters worse, there is allegedly another group of seven advertisers that is slowing down their spending on the platform. This smaller group of advertisers has reportedly brought the social media platform over $255 million since 2020 and nearly $118 million in 2022. Among those cutting back on their relationship with the social media platform are CNN, LinkedIn, Verizon and the Coca-Cola Company.
Musk says granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. The billionaire’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%. “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.” Musk used the same Latin phrase after posting a similar poll last weekend before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump, which Twitter had banned for encouraging the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter but has not deleted his account.
Elon Musk launches new Twitter poll on whether to allow suspended users back after he reinstated Trump's account based on another poll
Elon Musk's latest Twitter poll comes days after he reinstated Donald Trump's account because users narrowly voted to do so in a similar poll.
HuffPost
Elon Musk Taunts Trent Reznor For Quitting Twitter. Wil Wheaton Shreds Musk Back.
Nine Inch Nails singer Trent Reznor said he was quitting Twitter to protect his mental health, and the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, mocked the musician as a “crybaby.” The putdown prompted actor Wil Wheaton to slam Musk as a malevolent force and “hurt person who is hurting our society.”
Monica Lewinsky Mocked for Twitter Poll: 'Shouldn't Be Lecturing Us'
Christina Pushaw, Rapid Response Director for Ron DeSantis, responded to Lewinsky's poll saying she is the last person to lecture about good decisions.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 5