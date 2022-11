Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4) BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Clark Slajchert scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-73 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. The Quakers are...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO