Pullman, WA

Dawgs or Cougs: Horizon Air unveils new aircraft designs ahead of 2022 Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — With the 2022 Apple Cup on its way, Horizon Air shared a sneak peek of the new two Embraer aircraft joining Horizon’s fleet next summer. The two designs have logos of the University of Washington (UW) and Washington State University (WSU) on their tails. Each team's colors is on the design, with purple and gold for UW and crimson and gray for WSU.
PULLMAN, WA
Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho students killed

MOSCOW, Idaho — Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home on King Road in Moscow. Three of the four victims were from North Idaho, and one was from western Washington. Moscow Police received a call just before noon on Sunday about an unconscious person at...
MOSCOW, ID
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
MOSCOW, ID
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
Spokane, WA
