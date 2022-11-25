Read full article on original website
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues
MOSCOW, Idaho — Sunday, Nov. 27 marks the last day of fall break for University of Idaho students. For some, that means coming back to campus. But, following the murder of four University of Idaho students, others may be choosing to stay home. U of I President Scott Green...
Dawgs or Cougs: Horizon Air unveils new aircraft designs ahead of 2022 Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — With the 2022 Apple Cup on its way, Horizon Air shared a sneak peek of the new two Embraer aircraft joining Horizon’s fleet next summer. The two designs have logos of the University of Washington (UW) and Washington State University (WSU) on their tails. Each team's colors is on the design, with purple and gold for UW and crimson and gray for WSU.
University of Idaho offering in-person, remote learning after fall break
BOISE, Idaho — University of Idaho students may finish the fall semester through remote or in-person learning, President Scott Green announced Tuesday in a memo to students and staff. The university is currently on fall break, with the final three weeks of the semester resuming Monday, Nov. 28. Green...
University of Idaho alumni look to provide key chain alarms for students
MOSCOW, Idaho — So many questions surround the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students. "How could something like this happen?" U of I alumni Kerry Uhlorn said. Uhlorn graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. With so...
Watch Live| Moscow Police holding a press conference on University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13. Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1...
Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
Moscow community responds to quadruple murder near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Latah County Coroner released her autopsy report to Moscow Police, determining the cause of death for the four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday was murder. Days since the incident and no one yet in custody, Moscow Police have called on over 25 investigators,...
The process behind a murder investigation | University of Idaho students killed
PULLMAN, Wash. — Four days after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home near campus, police have released only limited information about the investigation to the public. KREM 2 spoke with law enforcement experts about solving a mass murder investigation in a small town like...
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home on King Road in Moscow. Three of the four victims were from North Idaho, and one was from western Washington. Moscow Police received a call just before noon on Sunday about an unconscious person at...
Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
Moment of silence to be held at basketball game at University of Idaho in honor of 4 students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho will be holding a moment of silence during two school games to honor the four students killed near campus. According to the University's website, Wednesday night's men's basketball game on Nov. 16, and Thursday night's women's volleyball game on Nov. 17, will be free and open to anyone who would like to attend.
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
