ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

More than 100 migrants rescued from overloaded vessel before it hit sand bar in Florida Keys

More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded vessel before it hit a sand bar in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel hit a sand bar off Whale Harbor, the Coast Guard Southeast said in a tweet. "There are reports of people in the water and our land partners are on scene," the agency said. Whale Harbor is in Islamorada, in the Upper Florida Keys.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Cruising World

Fountaine Pajot’s Samana 59: Sailing the Sweet Spot

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. With a length overall of 61 feet, 7 inches and a beam of just over 31 feet, Fountaine Pajot’s Samana 59 is a big boat. As I wandered fore and aft, upstairs and down, while sailing on a sun-splashed morning on Chesapeake Bay with Cruising World’s Boat of the Year judges, I found multiple places to stop and take in the surroundings.
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

Man rescued at sea by US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard rescued a man after he was reported missing from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. US Coast Guard search and rescue coordinator Lt. Seth Gross joins CNN This Morning to discuss the rescue.
a-z-animals.com

Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There

Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There. Otariids are members of the Otariidae family and lead semi-aquatic lifestyles. This includes ear seals, which move and forage in the water but rest and reproduce on land. The subpolar, temperate, and equatorial seas of the southern oceans and the Pacific Ocean are home to these unusual creatures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy