Cruise passenger who fell overboard rescued in ‘Thanksgiving miracle’
US coast guard located man about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, after he fell overboard the Carnival Valor ship
A man went missing from a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. What happened next might well be a 'Thanksgiving miracle'
In the first hours after the Carnival Valor set sail from New Orleans on Thanksgiving eve, a brother and sister set off for a place apropos of a holiday mood: They headed to an onboard bar.
Coast Guard Rescues Man Who Fell From Cruise Ship, Spent 15 Hours in Gulf of Mexico
A man that went overboard a Carnival cruise ship on Wednesday night was rescued on Thursday evening by members of the Coast Guard. News of his disappearance took a while to reach crew members. The 28-year-old fell off the boat, the Carnival Valor, and was not reported missing until Thursday afternoon.
Babies rescued from a migrant boat in trouble in rough seas off the Florida Keys
More than a dozen Haitians, desperate to reach U.S. soil, jumped into the water off the Florida Keys on Monday under the night sky after their dilapidated wooden sailboat grounded on a popular sandbar in Islamorada.
Coast Guard crew stops 217 Haitian migrants on overloaded boat near Bahamas
(WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew cut short over 200 migrants’ journey to South Florida near the Bahamas. Officials said the crew of the USCG Cutter Escanaba stopped a 40-foot rustic boat in the vicinity of Dog Rocks, about 10 miles east of Anguilla Cay, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.
Coast Guard, Good Samaritans rescue 13 after fishing boat strikes massive container ship off Virginia coast
The U.S. Coast Guard and Good Samaritans rescued all 13 members of a fishing vessel that collided with a container ship off the shores of Chincoteague, Virginia.
More than 100 migrants rescued from overloaded vessel before it hit sand bar in Florida Keys
More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded vessel before it hit a sand bar in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel hit a sand bar off Whale Harbor, the Coast Guard Southeast said in a tweet. "There are reports of people in the water and our land partners are on scene," the agency said. Whale Harbor is in Islamorada, in the Upper Florida Keys.
Fountaine Pajot’s Samana 59: Sailing the Sweet Spot
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. With a length overall of 61 feet, 7 inches and a beam of just over 31 feet, Fountaine Pajot’s Samana 59 is a big boat. As I wandered fore and aft, upstairs and down, while sailing on a sun-splashed morning on Chesapeake Bay with Cruising World’s Boat of the Year judges, I found multiple places to stop and take in the surroundings.
Man rescued at sea by US Coast Guard
The US Coast Guard rescued a man after he was reported missing from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. US Coast Guard search and rescue coordinator Lt. Seth Gross joins CNN This Morning to discuss the rescue.
Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There
Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There. Otariids are members of the Otariidae family and lead semi-aquatic lifestyles. This includes ear seals, which move and forage in the water but rest and reproduce on land. The subpolar, temperate, and equatorial seas of the southern oceans and the Pacific Ocean are home to these unusual creatures.
