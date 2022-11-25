More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded vessel before it hit a sand bar in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel hit a sand bar off Whale Harbor, the Coast Guard Southeast said in a tweet. "There are reports of people in the water and our land partners are on scene," the agency said. Whale Harbor is in Islamorada, in the Upper Florida Keys.

ISLAMORADA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO