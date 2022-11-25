Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and DecorModern GlobeTampa, FL
SkySports
Gary Neville: Glazers can exit Man Utd in right way, why I didn't criticise them sooner and Cristiano Ronaldo's future
Gary Neville insists Manchester United supporters deserve a manifesto from any potential new owners and admits he regrets not speaking out against the Glazer family sooner. United's American owners announced last week they are willing to listen to offers for the club after a 17-year reign dominated by fan protests and declining on-pitch performance.
Look: USA Fans Chant At World Cup Going Viral
The debate between calling the sport "soccer" or "football" has raged for decades and the fans have made it clear which side they're on during today's USA-England game. In the first half it was a war of words between supporters of both teams. England fans had a litany of chants that they often use for games, while the American fans had a new one.
Yardbarker
Barcelona youngster names United as the only other team he would join
Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde named Manchester United as the only other side he would play for aside from the La Liga giants. Let’s see how the 19-year-old rates playing under the Old Trafford lights in February when Barcelona make the trip to Manchester for the side’s Europa League clash.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
The British Are to Blame for the Term "Soccer"
As an American, I often use the term “soccer” to describe the game the rest of the world calls “football”. As an American, who started playing the game after forty so he could coach his kids, I often use the term “football” to describe the game. They are both burned deeply in my brain. After you play the game, you cannot help but refer to the game as FOOTBALL. You spend the whole game using your feet to move the ball around…unless you are a goalkeeper.
kalkinemedia.com
Soccer-Rashford says criticism of England unwarranted
DOHA (Reuters) - England forward Marcus Rashford says criticism of the team's performance in their 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday is unjustified and that fans should withhold judgement until after their final group game against Wales. The Manchester United forward scored less than a minute after coming...
Yardbarker
Watch: Henderson on absence of his Liverpool teammate from the World Cup
Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar. One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.
Idaho8.com
Lionel Messi’s rep denies report that Argentina captain is in negotiations with MLS’ Inter Miami for next season
Argentina’s soccer superstar Lionel Messi is not in negotiations to join Inter Miami next season, his representative tells CNN. On Sunday, Britain’s Sunday Times reported that the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was close to agreeing a deal with the MLS side and would sign after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.
PSG Could Be Latest Euro Soccer Team Seeking New Stadium
The list of European soccer teams weighing new stadium options is getting longer. Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly considering moving from the 48,000-capacity Parc des Princes — its home since 1974. “My first option is we don’t move,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “But the city of Paris is pushing...
Casemiro breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd axe as he backs former team-mate
CASEMIRO has given his total backing to Cristiano Ronaldo for the stunning outburst which finally ended his Manchester United career. Ronaldo’s Old Trafford contract was dramatically cancelled last week, after he put the boot into United in an interview with Piers Morgan. Yet while it enraged his bosses to...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Barcelona will make crucial transfer decision
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sergio Busquets’ situation at Barcelona in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The experienced Spain international, who is currently on national team duty at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has interest from MLS clubs as he approaches the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.
Yardbarker
Internal and external factors must combine to help Juventus sign coveted midfielder
Juventus remains keen on adding Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad as Lazio battles to keep the Serbian midfielder. He is one of the best players in his position in Serie A and the Bianconeri have had their eyes on him for a long time. They consider him one player who...
