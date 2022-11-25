The Miami Dolphins are 14-point favorites against the Texans, and here are the players that should feast this coming Sunday. The Miami Dolphins enjoyed their bye in Week 11, giving them an opportunity to rest and recover from the injuries that ailed them through the first ten games. The season has been mostly successful so far, as the offense is one of the league’s most high-powered, and its players are on record-setting paces more than halfway through their schedule.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO