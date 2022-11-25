ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Injuries piling up for Miami Dolphins while they route Houston

The Miami Dolphins are routing the Houston Texans as the 3rd quarter winds down but the real story is the injuries that are taking place. For now, Tua Tagovailoa is not injured despite a scary sack that saw him bent over at the knees. He has seen constant pressure from the left side of the line because Miami has lost Terron Armstead.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Raheem Mostert will miss today’s Miami Dolphins game, listed inactive

The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their best running backs and honestly, that’s a good thing. Sitting Raheem Mostert is a smart move. Mostert was dealing with a knee injury this week and was listed as doubtful but Miami did the smart thing by keeping him out of today’s game. Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin should be able to handle the duties just fine.
Opelika-Auburn News

Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hired to lead Nebraska

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is headed back to the college game. On Saturday, the University of Nebraska named Rhule as the program’s permanent replacement for Scott Frost. According to a press release, Rhule has signed an eight-year contract. “When you think of...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 players who should feast against the Texans

The Miami Dolphins are 14-point favorites against the Texans, and here are the players that should feast this coming Sunday. The Miami Dolphins enjoyed their bye in Week 11, giving them an opportunity to rest and recover from the injuries that ailed them through the first ten games. The season has been mostly successful so far, as the offense is one of the league’s most high-powered, and its players are on record-setting paces more than halfway through their schedule.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Pro Football Focus calls Dolphins a team nobody wants to see in playoffs

Owners of the longest win streak in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins have one of the more dangerous offenses in the league. That offense has been the catalyst for the team’s four-game win streak, and as Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus wrote in a recent column, that offense is why the Dolphins are a team that nobody wants to play in the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy