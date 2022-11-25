Read full article on original website
Charcuterie Boards Popular At MN Thanksgivings
(Providence, RI) — Charcuterie boards are the most popular Thanksgiving side in Minnesota. That’s according to Google search data compiled by Zippia. The report found that America’s most-googled Thanksgiving side, as a whole, was mashed potatoes. Other top contenders were rolls, green bean casserole, and stuffing. Related...
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) — More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Mental health resources, rural broadband among MN Farm Bureau’s top priorities for 2023 session
More affordable health insurance and health care — among top priorities for the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session that Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation set at its recent annual meeting. President Dan Glessing says that includes mental health resources:. “You don’t have to look too far. I would say over half...
Oklahoma authorities arrest man wanted in fatal shooting at Bloomington restaurant
Law enforcement in Oklahoma early this morning (Thurs) arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with yesterday afternoon’s shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington:. Police say the suspect pushed his way into the establishment, then shot multiple times, killing a 49-year-old “regular” at the restaurant and injuring a...
Greater MN cities to Democratic lawmakers: Don’t forget us
City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says:. “Now’s the time...
