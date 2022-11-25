ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Recapping loss to Eagles

(WFRV) – The Packers lost their seventh game out of the team’s last eight on Sunday to the Eagles. Green Bay fell to 4-8 on the season and their playoff hopes are officially on life support. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl Champion Harry Sydney broke down the 40 to 33 road […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

In the Zone: Christian Watson talks hot stretch

(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson talks about his play on the field as of late. Packers fans are starting to see a glimpse of a star being born within Watson as he’s scored six touchdowns in the last three games. Watson also […]
GREEN BAY, WI

