ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetsRadar

Use this trainer’s three tips to take the stress out of your dog’s bathtime

By Harry Bullmore
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYOYY_0jNFDS1d00

Picture the scene: there’s mud all over the floor, water sprayed up the walls, and scratch marks down both your arms. This might sound like some sort of battleground, but it is in fact the aftermath of a dysfunctional doggy bathtime.

If this sounds all too familiar to you, keep reading. If you’ve tried giving your pooch the best dog treats to lure them into the bath and that hasn’t worked, then look no further. The experts at JW Dog Training have shared three tips to help you wash your mucky pup without the splashing and crashing that usually comes with it.

“Bathing and grooming can be an important need for our dogs, and they can also, unfortunately, be stressful,” the trainers say. “Taking steps to reduce stress makes bath time easier on everyone. A big theme here is planning ahead and doing proactive training in between baths and grooming.”

Look below to learn three easy ways to make bath time a breeze and help your pet clean up their act. So, the next time they decide to play in a puddle or (if you’re really unlucky) roll in a pile of poop, you needn’t fear the “b” word.

1) Create a positive association

If your dog isn’t a big fan of bath time, try pairing this activity with something you know they love. This could be a treat, toy or just some affection.

“We pair bathtime with something our dog loves to create a positive association,” JW Dog Training explains. “We prepare a lick mat with tasty stuff smeared on it for our dog to enjoy while we bathe him.”

The trainers like to use one of their pet’s favorite treats (cream cheese) to distract them from the potentially stressful bath time experience. By doing this, their dog becomes occupied by the lick mat, leaving them to clean their pup in peace.

2) Use easy-to-use bathing products

Some aspects of bath time will be down to trial and error; working out what your pup does and doesn’t like. Try finding a cleaning product that not only works well, but is also practical to use and preferred by your pup. The JW Dog Training team recommends trying a bar soap rather than a bottled product as this can be used to “get the job done quickly and with as little restraint as possible”.

3) Learn from past bath times and use proactive training

If you’ve encountered problems with specific parts of the cleaning process in the past, JW Dog Training says you can learn from these experiences to make your next bath run a little more smoothly. Identify areas your dog doesn’t like, then find a way to create a positive association with these activities using proactive training.

“We take note of any parts of the process that our dog struggled with and we make a plan for proactively training around that issue before our next bath. Proactive training around bathtime skills can go a really long way.”

For example, if your dog doesn’t like getting into the tub, you could give them one of their favorite treats during this part of bath time.

However, if problems do persist, JW Dog Training ends by saying: “If you’re struggling with your dog’s grooming needs, be sure to consult with a qualified professional.”

Comments / 1

Related
petpress.net

Train Your Dog the Right Way With These Tips

Dogs are one of life’s greatest joys, known to be man’s best friend – they’re by your side through thick and thin. There to defend you against any burglar or nasty neighbor, and there to sit by your side each day as you do your chores, they truly are one of life’s blessings on earth. Sometimes, however, they can be a handful. If you’re having trouble training your dog, or if you just want to make sure he is well-behaved, then you need to learn some tips. In this article, we will discuss some of the best tips to train your dog the right way. So you can make sure you have not only a well-trained but a happy and content furry friend for years to come. Let’s dive straight into it!
The Dogington Post

Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
pethelpful.com

Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything

Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
shefinds

The One Type Of Protein Experts Say You Should Be Eating Every Day For Long-Lasting Energy

Whether you’re looking for a way to crush your workouts without running into fatigue or need sustained energy throughout the work day that you can’t seem to find no matter how many cups of coffee you drink, it seems we could all use a little more energy these days. As it turns out, the best way to get that energy is by maintaining a healthy, nutrient-filled diet. And while we generally get most of our energy from carbs, it’s also important to consider which proteins you’re eating. As it turns out, there’s one type of protein you should be eating daily in order to keep your energy levels up as much as possible: complete proteins.
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
Jenn Leach

Signs your cat is happy (from a cat expert)

Have you ever wondered if your cat is truly happy? Cat expert Jackson Galaxy (@jacksongalaxy on TikTok) shared some things you might not know about your cat's mood. This Tik Tok video starring the cat expert garnered over 6 million views, over 816,000 likes, 4,400+ comments, and 36,000+ shares. Here it is:
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!

Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
Newsweek

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

25K+
Followers
579
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy