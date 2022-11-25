FDA issues warning for frozen half shell oysters

Consumer Alert: FDA issues warning about frozen half shell oysters 00:26

MIAMI - The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

In addition to Nevada, the FDA advisory applied to consumers and sellers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The oysters were harvested on February 6 and were exported by Dai One Food Company, the FDA said.

"The Korean firm has recalled frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF (individually quick freezing), and frozen oyster block harvested from the same harvest area" on February 6, FDA officials said.

According to the FDA, sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis and the most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

Symptoms usually show up within 48 hours.

"Consumers, especially those who are or could become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, who have recently consumed raw oysters in (13 states) and suspect they have food poisoning should seek medical care immediately," according to the FDA.