ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FDA issues warning for frozen half shell oysters

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6M1B_0jNFCIGY00

Consumer Alert: FDA issues warning about frozen half shell oysters 00:26

MIAMI - The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

In addition to Nevada, the FDA advisory applied to consumers and sellers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The oysters were harvested on February 6 and were exported by Dai One Food Company, the FDA said.

"The Korean firm has recalled frozen half shell oysters, frozen oyster IQF (individually quick freezing), and frozen oyster block harvested from the same harvest area" on February 6, FDA officials said.

According to the FDA, sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis and the most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

Symptoms usually show up within 48 hours.

"Consumers, especially those who are or could become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, who have recently consumed raw oysters in (13 states) and suspect they have food poisoning should seek medical care immediately," according to the FDA.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

FDA warns against consuming certain raw oysters distributed to 13 states after reported illnesses

 (CNN) -- The Food and Drug Administration is advising people in 13 states not to eat certain raw oysters from South Korea after at least one person in Las Vegas got sick with a virus that can cause diarrhea and vomiting.The Southern Nevada Health District informed officials of two clusters of illnesses from a restaurant in Las Vegas, the FDA said. At least one person was confirmed to have sapovirus illness and nine others potentially had the same sickness. The oysters were served October 28 and November 5.According to the FDA news release, sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis and the most common symptoms...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Miami

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

AP — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit...
NEBRASKA STATE
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Miami

Florida state report shows toxic algae levels

AP — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that's lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf of Mexico that sometimes blooms to toxic levels.But research shows that nutrients from farm fields, lawns and septic tanks fuel red tide blooms close to shore — making them more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense."I don't see any good evidence that hurricanes initiate a red tide, but once you have a red tide started, runoff...
FLORIDA STATE
abc27.com

Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens

SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious allergic reactions if this product is consumed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems

HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Miami

Whole Foods will no longer carry Maine lobster

MIAMI – Whole Foods is taking lobster off the menu. The grocery giant says it will stop selling Maine lobsters due to environmental concerns.Officials say lobster fishing is no longer considered sustainable because of declining populations.Environmental groups also worry that the lines and equipment involved in lobster traps can be a hazard to North Atlantic right whales.With only 340 of the whales left in the North Atlantic, the whole species could be swimming towards extinction.Maine's elected leaders claim Whole Foods is following misguided environmental propaganda--not actual marine science.Lobsters are Maine's biggest export. 
MAINE STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
Vail Daily

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Fuel Company Issues Diesel Fuel Shortage Alert For The Region

Mansfield Energy recently issued a diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern United States, including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Maryland. The fuel supply and logistics company that tracks the availability of fuel noted there will be extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
123K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy