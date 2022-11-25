ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

IShares J.P. Morgan Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and iShares J.P. Morgan‘s pre-market value is already 5.64% down. The last session, NASDAQ ended with iShares J.P. Morgan (EMB) jumping 0.46% to $85.41. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session.
FMC Technologies Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and FMC Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. FMC Technologies’s last close was $12.10, 2.58% below its 52-week high of $12.42. The last session, NYSE ended with FMC Technologies (FTI) sliding 0.25% to $12.10. NYSE jumped...
Gap Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 34.79% in 21 sessions from $11.01 to $14.84 at 19:57 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) slid by a staggering 27.71% in 21 sessions from $6.17 at 2022-11-10, to $4.46 at 20:01 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. TherapeuticsMD’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Novavax Stock Down Momentum With A 33% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 33.95% in 10 sessions from $25.04 at 2022-11-11, to $16.54 at 19:46 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Novavax’s last close...
MARYLAND STATE
MicroStrategy Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid by a staggering 32.36% in 21 sessions from $270.55 at 2022-10-27, to $183.00 at 19:44 EST on Sunday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.52% to $11,226.36, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Himax Technologies, Highway Holdings Limited, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Himax Technologies (HIMX), Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Himax Technologies (HIMX) 5.93 -3.42% 20.94% 2022-11-09 19:11:06. 2 Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) 2.02 -2.88%...
IOWA STATE
Geo Group Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 28.14% in 21 sessions from $8.21 to $10.52 at 19:56 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
Bank of South Carolina Corp. And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC), Ecolab (ECL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HANG SENG INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.86% for the last session’s close. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 27 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $16,895.85. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.96% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $17,412.00 and 4.4% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $17,673.20.

