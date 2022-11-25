(VIANEWS) – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), SK Telecom (SKM), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO