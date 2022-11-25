Read full article on original website
Related
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Railway workers to stage series of strikes in December and January
Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for four weeks.A statement said: “Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the Government is directly interfering...
BBC
Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas
Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Newport semiconductor factory: ‘Losing these jobs would be devastating’
UK government blocked new Chinese ownership on security grounds, but Nexperia bosses had ‘planned to build two new plants’
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
Nurses join other striking UK staff in two December walkouts
Nurses across most of Britain will hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history next month, joining a host of other workers taking industrial action over pay. It will be the latest industrial action in Britain, where decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis have prompted staff in various sectors to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
MySanAntonio
UK pork producer flies in Filipino butchers to replace lost EU workers
One of the UK's biggest pork producers has spent £4 million ($4.8 million) hiring butchers from the Philippines, after a staffing crisis threatened to hamper production. Cranswick, which supplies supermarkets with pork and poultry, is paying for 400 butchers to travel from the Asian islands to work in Britain after staff from continental Europe flocked home following Brexit.
‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary
Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a...
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
UK Black Friday transactions consistent with 2021 so far -Barclaycard Payments
LONDON (Reuters) - The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1000 GMT was broadly in line with 2021, initial data from Barclaycard Payments showed on Friday.
BBC
North of England faces rail chaos, warns business lobby
Business leaders in the north of England are warning rail services could "collapse into utter chaos" by January unless the government takes action. Members of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership have written to ask the transport secretary to address a crisis they say is "wreaking havoc". Rail travel in northern England...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Number of foreign criminals released onto Britain's streets reaches record high of almost 12,000
The number of foreign criminals released from jail to walk Britain's streets has reached a record high of almost 12,000. There were 11,769 foreign national offenders out of prison but not deported at the end of September, Home Office figures show. The 'completely unacceptable' total was up by more than...
Fears over Twiglet and Jaffa Cakes shortages as factory workers walk out
Shoppers could see supermarket shelves stripped of Twiglets, Jaffa Cakes and a whole host of other festive snacks in the run-up to Christmas as workers at the Jacob’s cream cracker factory take part in an “indefinite” walkout. According to GMB Union, which represents staff at the Aintree...
‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps
There is “no excuse” for police to beat a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protests in China, Grant Shapps has said.Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” after being arrested in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November, according to the broadcaster.The BBC said it has had “no official explanation or apology” and that authorities claimed they arrested Mr Lawrence in case he caught Covid from the crowd.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests being beaten by the police,” the business secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?Mick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
Just Stop Oil expected to begin two weeks of action in London from Monday
Scotland Yard believes environmental activist group will launch two weeks of ‘disruption’ in the capital before Christmas
Comments / 0