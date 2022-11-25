Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Doddie Weir, former Scotland and Lions second-row, dies aged 52
Doddie Weir, the former Scotland and British & Irish Lions second row, has died aged 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans heartbroken by Iran defeat
Wales fans have been left dejected after World Cup optimism turned into heartbreak. The country's first World Cup for 64 years looks set to end at the first hurdle after a last-gasp - but deserved - 2-0 defeat against Iran in Qatar. Up to 6,000 Welsh fans packed the Ahmad...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
BBC
South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has 'positive' discussions with World Rugby
Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says. Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials. He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director...
BBC
Premiership: Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish - hosts hang on for tense win
Tries: Montoya, Wigglesworth, Potter, Reffell, Wiese Cons: Burns 4. Tries: Ratuniyarawa, Penalty, Rogerson, Hassell-Collins, Pearson Cons: Jackson 2. Leicester Tigers held on for a tense victory against bottom side London Irish in a 10-try Premiership thriller. Julian Montoya, Richard Wigglesworth, Harry Potter and Tommy Reffell scores put Tigers 26-14 up...
Albany Herald
Scottish rugby favorite Doddie Weir dead at 52
Rugby great Doddie Weir has died at age 52, according to a statement from the Weir family that was released through the Scottish Rugby Union. Weir died six years after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
BBC
England v South Africa: We want to get Twickenham bouncing again - Jamie George
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. England want to get Twickenham "bouncing again" by recreating the style and spirit of their free-scoring blitz against New Zealand...
BBC
Jofra Archer: Ben Stokes wants England bowler 'fit and ready' for Ashes next summer
Ben Stokes says he wants Jofra Archer to be "fit and ready" for the Ashes against Australia next summer. Archer, 27, made his comeback after 16 months out for England Lions in this week's tour match against England. With the match in Abu Dhabi heading for a draw, Friday's final...
BBC
Watch: Ulster 36-15 Zebre (FT) - as it happened
As Iain Henderson week said the next three weeks are massive for Ulster. However back to second in the United Rugby Championship the job that was needed to be done tonight was. If you want more reaction then make sure and stay across the website. Goodbye!. 'That is as big...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
BBC
FA Cup highlights: Barnsley 3-0 Crewe
Devante Cole, Adam Phillips and Josh Benson score to give Barnsley victory over Crewe as they progress to the third round of the FA Cup. Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second round on the BBC Sport website. Available to UK users only.
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Doddie Weir and ‘huge legacy’ of MND battle
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has spoken of the “huge legacy” former team-mate Doddie Weir will have following his death after a battle with motor neurone disease.The Scottish Rugby Union announced on Saturday that Weir, who was diagnosed with MND in December 2016, had died at the age of 52.The former Scotland lock set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a research charity aimed at finding a cure for the disease.Townsend said in a statement from the SRU: “The news of Doddie’s passing is incredibly sad for his family and the whole of Scottish Rugby but it’s also a time...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling shock SPFL sides
Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks. Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0. Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2. Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the...
On this day in 2012: Ashley Giles appointed England limited-overs head coach
England named Ashley Giles as their new limited-overs head coach on this day in 2012.Giles was appointed to take over the Twenty20 and one-day sides from England team director Andy Flower, who was looking to reduce his role within the national set-up.Flower remained team director and would tour with the Test team, while Giles took charge of the limited-overs tour of India.Former Warwickshire and England left-arm spinner Giles had led Warwickshire to the County Championship title the previous September as director of cricket.He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed England ODI and T20 head coach and to be...
Rob Burrow pays tribute to ‘warrior’ Doddie Weir following his death
Fellow motor neurone disease sufferer and campaigner Rob Burrow paid tribute to an inspirational “warrior” Doddie Weir following his death at the age of 52.The former Scotland international’s death was announced by his family and the Scottish Rugby Union on Saturday evening.Weir, who won 61 Scotland caps before retiring in 2004, was diagnosed with MND in 2016 and used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into the disease, as well as appealing for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.So sad to hear the news of the passing of my mnd hero...
‘I will remember his smile forever’ – Singer Iwan pays tribute to Wales fan
A Wales fan who died while on a trip to the World Cup in Qatar had a smile that will be remembered forever, according to singer Dafydd Iwan.The Welsh folk musician, whose Yma o Hyd anthem is Wales’s official tournament song, was among those paying tribute to Kevin Davies, from Pembrokeshire.The 62-year-old is said to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital in Doha following Wales’s match against Iran, where he later died.Trist iawn heddiw o glywed am farwolaeth Kevin. Cymro twymgalon, ac un o'r anwylaf. Cofiaf ei wen am byth, y wen danbaid a welais yma yn Doha ddiwrnod...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What's going on with Belgium?
On the heels of an uninspiring performance against Canada, Belgium once again looked lifeless against Morocco, only this time it came with a price, as the Red Devils fell to the Moroccans 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and...
