Clearlake, CA

mendofever.com

Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Nov. 12

Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Bl/S Forbes, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 02:07 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211120006. Occurred at Fairgrounds Village Mobile Home on Martin. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 07:18 TRESPASSING...
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Deputy returns fire, fatally shooting one suspect

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A person died after firing a gun at an officer who returned fire on Sunday morning, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, just before 3 a.m., a deputy from the sheriff’s office, along with help from officers at the Fairfield Police Department, arrived in […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Girl with ‘Good Samaritan’

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
kymkemp.com

Convicted Hit & Run Driver Sentenced to 210 Days After Violating Probation, Says Mendo DA

Information from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. While out of custody on bail pending appeal and formal probation – both flowing from her September 2021 felony conviction by jury for leaving the scene of a collision that involved the death of another – defendant Gina Rae Bean, age 44, of Fort Bragg, was arrested in July 2022 and subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
FORT BRAGG, CA

