mendofever.com
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Nov. 12
Officer initiated activity at Lakeport Bl/S Forbes, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 02:07 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2211120006. Occurred at Fairgrounds Village Mobile Home on Martin. NEEDED MED - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 07:18 TRESPASSING...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
Santa Rosa residential fire causes $75,000 in damages
A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.
Solano County Sheriff's Deputy involved in deadly Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning, officials with the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Solano County Sheriff's K9 deputy and a Fairfield Police Department...
Deputy returns fire, fatally shooting one suspect
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A person died after firing a gun at an officer who returned fire on Sunday morning, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, just before 3 a.m., a deputy from the sheriff’s office, along with help from officers at the Fairfield Police Department, arrived in […]
One person dead after allegedly firing at officers in Fairfield
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
mendofever.com
Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Leaving 4-Year-Old Girl with ‘Good Samaritan’
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic...
Lake County News
Lake County Office of Emergency Services to host informational session Nov. 30
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Office of Emergency Services invites the public to learn more about the 2023 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan update at a meeting this week. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Habematolel Tribal Hall, 9470 Main St.,...
Petaluma police make 9 DUI arrests after officers forced to break up fights in large downtown bar crowd
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The night before Thanksgiving is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday,” which is known to be a time in millennial culture for old friends to get together in their hometown at a bar or nightclub. However, that night is infamously known for a number of drunk driving cases, and Wednesday night in Petaluma was […]
Lake County News
Animal Care and Control offers special adoption event for dogs in need
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is offering several dogs at a discounted adoption rate this week. “We have quite a few dogs that have been here for 20+ days. These dogs have had little interest for adoption,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
Two stabbed, one dead in Fairfield domestic violence incident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were stabbed and one person was killed in what the Fairfield Police Department is calling a domestic violence-related incident on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of East Tabor Avenue and Cardinal Way at about 7:20 p.m. for the report of a female being stabbed. They arrived to […]
kymkemp.com
Convicted Hit & Run Driver Sentenced to 210 Days After Violating Probation, Says Mendo DA
Information from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. While out of custody on bail pending appeal and formal probation – both flowing from her September 2021 felony conviction by jury for leaving the scene of a collision that involved the death of another – defendant Gina Rae Bean, age 44, of Fort Bragg, was arrested in July 2022 and subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Homeless Shelter Death Unclear But Not Suspicious
Santa Rosa police do not believe a death inside a homeless shelter was suspicious. A 36-year-old man died after suffering a medical emergency at Sam Jones Hall on Monday morning. Staff members gave him CPR before paramedics arrived. The cause of death is not clear.
Lake County News
Trucking company to pay $71,000 penalty for three spills into Lake County waterways
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a settlement with the owner and operator of Steve Wills Trucking and Logging LLC to resolve claims of violations of the Clean Water Act. Tanker trucks transporting milk from the Steve Wills facility near Fortuna were involved in...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Thankful for the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Rehabilitation of Clear Lake
There is no question and answer for today’s Lady of the Lake, rather I will be providing some important information about an upcoming open house for the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Rehabilitation of Clear Lake. If you live on or near Clear Lake, get your drinking water from...
