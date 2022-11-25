Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
WJAC TV
Delaware ends historic season for Saint Francis in FCS playoffs
NEWARK, Del. (AP/WJAC) — Nolan Henderson threw for four touchdowns, three to Chandler Harvin, and Delaware beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 56-17 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Blue Hens will play at top-seeded South Dakota State next Saturday. Henderson was 16-of-23 passing for 266, throwing TD...
Vikings advance to second straight state championship
St. Elizabeth got nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns from their dynamic running back duo of Quasim Benson and Chris Caracter, as the Vikings outlasted Seaford, 46-35, in a DIAA Class 1A semifinal Saturday night at Abessinio Stadium. The second-seeded Vikings will meet the top seed, Laurel, on December 10th at Delaware Stadium. It is a rematch of last year’s ... Read More
Delaware Blue Hens to host Saint Francis in FCS playoffs
The University of Delaware football team is preparing for the FCS Playoffs. The Blue Hens will host Saint Francis of Pennsylvania in the first round on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
hartfordhawks.com
Men's Basketball Drops 78-50 Decision Against Delaware
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Junior Briggs McClain and sophomore Kurtis Henderson dropped a team-high 13 points as the Hartford men's basketball team fell 78-50 to Delaware Saturday. The Hawks dip to 3-5 on the season, while Delaware improves to 3-2 on the year. DELAWARE 78, HARTFORD 50. The two teams...
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
Last In, Last Standing: Cocalico wins district crown!
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the […]
Dover, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Alapocas Run State Park in Delaware
Wilmington, Del., is the largest city in the First State, with over 70,000 residents. It was built on the settlement of Kristinehamn, the first Swedish settlement in North America. Today, it’s home to numerous art galleries, museums, gardens, and festivals. But an oasis in the middle of this bustling city is at Alapocas Run State Park, DE.
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
Cape Gazette
‘The Nutcracker on Ice’ set Dec. 2-3
The Bay Country Figure Skating Club invites audiences to enjoy its skating adaptation of a beloved holiday classic ballet with “The Nutcracker on Ice,” at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 1:30 and 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Centre Ice Rink at Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
hwy.co
Why You Should Choo-Choo-Choose the Wilmington Western Railroad
If you’re a fan of learning about or riding trains, the Wilmington Western Railroad in DE is one you won’t want to miss. It’s an opportunity for young and old to learn about and experience a railroad with a rich history. The Wilmington Western Railroad is one of the leading tourist attractions in Delaware.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
WGMD Radio
1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
