One of the best-rated keyboards is 44% off for Black Friday

By Sean Endicott
 3 days ago

You can save up to 75% on Black Friday Razer deals right now. Quite a few gadgets are on sale, including keyboards, mice, and even smart glasses. If you're looking to improve gaming at your desk or if you just love the clickiness of a mechanical keyboard, there are some great deals you need to check out at Best Buy.

Right now, several versions of the Razer Black Widow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard are on sale. If you want the biggest and best, the BlackWidow V3 Pro is on sale for $140 (down from $230). In contrast, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed will take up less space on your desk and cost you less, as it currently sits at $98 (down from $180). The latter of those was so good that our editor-in-chief added a special note praising it in our review.

All versions of the Razer BlackWidow V3 offer a choice of Razer Green or Yellow mechanical switches. The wireless models utilize the company's HyperSpeed tech for low latency and also have options for Bluetooth. They have doubleshot ABS keycaps that should stand up to hours of gaming as well.

In our Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed review , our experts said that the keyboard "destroys the competition." The keyboard was so good, that our editor-in-chief Daniel Rubino added an editor's note to highlight just how good the keyboard is.

"Typically, we don't do this, but I've also been reviewing the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, but with Razer Green clicky switches instead of linear," said Rubino. "I strongly agree with and endorse Rich's review. I have a lot of keyboards, but none of them have satisfied all my needs until this one. I love it."

If you want a bigger keyboard that also features a number pad, the BlackWidow V3 Pro is one of the best gaming keyboards . Like its smaller sibling, the Pro version of the keyboard supports HyperSpeed wireless and Bluetooth, allowing you to choose between battery life or low latency. It also has doubleshot ABS keycaps and RGB lighting.

Razer filled the large body of the BlackWidow V3 Pro with a row of function keys, media keys, and a full number pad. It also has a digital dial for adjusting volume quickly.

