Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives fraud warning in tragic baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives a concerning warning tonight (November 28) as she...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 28/11/2022 - Seeing Double
Linda continues to worry about the consequences of missing her probation appointment, so Sharon asks Mick to tell Murray the real reason she went AWOL last week. Janine is annoyed when she learns that Mick has been with Linda again and she shares some upsetting news with him. Sonia realises that Janine is lying, but Janine stops her from telling Mick. Shirley overhears the conversation and gets suspicious.
digitalspy.com
EE: Has The Ranveer Murder Storyline Been Halted For Now?....
I've not watched hardly anything of present day (2022) EE since the World Cup started. The last I saw was when Amy attempted to harm herself and was interrupted by Sam Mitchell. I found the episode boring and was looking to see if they would show more on the whole...
digitalspy.com
The Wanted star Tom Parker's widow Kelsey says she was lucky to have met her "soulmate"
The Wanted singer Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has a new six-part documentary series coming to ITVBe titled Life After Tom, which will she hopes will explore the topic of grief and share unseen footage of her and her husband from over the years. Speaking about the upcoming series and her...
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
digitalspy.com
11 huge Casualty spoilers for next month
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Faith is forced to make some difficult decisions, while. Stevie’s problems push Paige to make a mistake. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Faith gets a shock. Faith is shocked when Iain brings Elsie Clegg (from...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - New Dingle to join the show
Https://eastieoaks.com/2022/11/26/a-secret-brother-for-cain-dingle-as-waterloo-roads-will-ash-joins-emmerdale-as-caleb-miligan/. No idea if this is Faith or Zak's kid. I assume it's not Zak's because then the article would mention Sam and Belle surely. This storyline doesn't seem to involve them. It seems to involve Chas so I assume it's from Faith. But why would Faith not confess to Chas when she was dying?
digitalspy.com
EE is fantastic at the moment. We just really need some dynamic older characters
Watching EE classic episodes and it struck me how much I miss the dynamic of older characters. Frank, Pat, Peggy, Roy were prob peak EE characters for me. Roy especially was so underrated. He was fantastic and really a part of the shows DNA in its heyday. Terry and Irene...
digitalspy.com
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
digitalspy.com
Wednesday's Luis Guzmán talks on-screen chemistry with Catherine Zeta-Jones
Wednesday star Luis Guzmán has talked about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor, who plays Gomez in the spinoff to The Addams Family, praised the Morticia actress when speaking exclusively with Digital Spy. "It was great. I thought we had a really good bond with each...
digitalspy.com
Which soap are you most looking forward to over Christmas & New Year?
EastEnders is a million miles away from being perfect but it’s very stable at the moment. Even though I’m not crazy about the Janine/Mick/Linda story, it’s 3 popular, strong characters played by reliable A-list actors taking centre stage so it will be exciting. Plus with Janine/Mick leaving, this Christmas, EE are forced to have consequences and aftermath.
digitalspy.com
Wednesday costume designer explains how she modernised the Addams family
Just the mere mention of the Addams Family conjures up a familiar image in our collective minds. You know the one we're talking about. You're seeing it right now: a severe and haunting family with equally intense clothes washed in a monochrome colour palette, if you can call it that.
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity: South Africa?
At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused. At the end of last night's episode, ITV has said that it's back next year in 2023 - so, is it going to be in South Africa next? or is it a spin-off? I am confused.
digitalspy.com
John Wick spin-off is bringing back another original star
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star Anjelica Huston is bringing The Director to spin-off Ballerina. This thrilling casting news arrived via The Hollywood Reporter, with director Len Wiseman (Underworld) currently rolling the cameras for Ana De Armas's kickass debut as the assassin Rooney. Shay Hatten (Rebel Moon) and Emerald...
digitalspy.com
Inside Man star Stanley Tucci explains why he's against method acting
Stanley Tucci has opened up about the controversial process of method acting, and he's dead against it. Method acting isn't limited to, but often refers to, when actors lose or gain extreme amounts of weight or remain in character after characters stop rolling. Criticisms of the process note the mental and physical health issues it can cause.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race and Taskmaster stars team up for Channel 4's Prince Andrew: The Musical
An all-star cast has assembled to create Prince Andrew: The Musical for Channel 4. The production has revealed a roster of recognisable comic faces who will perform together in the satirical show about Prince Andrew's life as part of C4's Truth or Dare season, celebrating its 40 years of broadcasting.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion
Rumour has it that Season 15 is set to premiere on VH1 on 6th January (to coincide with RuPaul's new album Black Butta). It should be released outside of the US on WOW Presents Plus exclusively (so sadly no more Netflix). If the date is correct, the cast ru-veal is...
digitalspy.com
How are the on-screen DOGs controlled?
I've been wondering how the on-screen DOGs are controlled, because since Channel 4 HD has been on Virgin channel 104, the HD DOG doesn't appear during say the first half of Hollyoaks at 6:30pm but appears for the second half. Are DOGs put on screen manually or set to appear...
digitalspy.com
2022 Christmas Film Challenge 🎄🎅☃️
With the official start of Advent it's the beginning of another Christmas film challenge!. A lonely boy is befriended by an elf seeking to revive the festive spirit that powers the city of Northpole while his journalist mother investigates suspected corruption in their new home town. Dull Hallmark Christmas TV movie has disappointingly little fantasy element despite cameos by husband and wife Robert Wagner and Jill St. John as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Comments / 0