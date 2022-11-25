A brand new report launched this week from Notion Level and Osterman Analysis discovered that, on common, firms pay $1,197 per worker every year to handle cybersecurity incidents — which may add up shortly the bigger a corporation is. Towards that backdrop, waiting for 2023, Deloitte predicts a rise in cybersecurity preparedness each for workers and board members alike. It additionally predicts that securing rising applied sciences, ramping up linked gadget visibility and data-focused safety practices shall be priorities for groups in 2023 — nonetheless, Deloitte leaders additionally famous that the expertise scarcity is more likely to proceed as are points with safety provide chains.

1 DAY AGO